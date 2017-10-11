‘The Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Promises ‘Big Deaths’ Are Coming In Season 8

We lost a lot of characters last year on The Walking Dead, and it sounds like the carnage isn’t over yet. With Season 8 a few weeks away, Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln promised even more deaths are in store when the show returns later this month.

In speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lincoln warned fans that some major characters die in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead. The actor didn’t say which characters will meet their end this season, but his comments are in line with what showrunner Scott M. Gimple revealed a few weeks ago. In discussing the “All-Out War” storyline from the comics, Gimple explained how there will be a few surprising deaths this season, which, per usual, means none of the characters are safe.

But which characters will be killed off this season? Although Rick’s (Lincoln) fate has come into question recently, it sounds like he’ll make it through at least one more season alive. In fact, Entertainment Weekly reports that Lincoln discussed Rick’s storyline during a panel at New York Comic Con and promised that we’ll see Rick turn back the clock this season.

“Season 7 sucked for Rick Grimes, but Season 8, he’s definitely getting his strut back,” Lincoln told fans.

Rick, of course, will be going head-to-head with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) this season and will be getting some help from his old team. This includes Carol (Melissa McBride) and Morgan (Lennie James), both of whom are finally ready to fight. As far as Negan is concerned, Morgan revealed that we’ll get to explore a little more of his backstory and his rise to power. Whether or not Negan’s time on the show will reach an end is yet to be seen, but it sounds like his fight with Rick is going to cost a lot of lives moving forward.

Aside from all the death and carnage, Daryl (Norman Reedus) is still dealing with the fallout of Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) death at the beginning of last season. We will, however, get a special tribute to the characters we’ve lost when the show crosses the 100 episode mark this year.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead is set to premiere Oct. 22 on AMC, check out a sneak peek below.

