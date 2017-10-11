‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar’s Rumored New Man Denying Thier Relationship To Skip Courting Process?

Counting On star Jana Duggar has forged her own path when it comes to dating and marriage. As the oldest Duggar daughter, she has made it to 27 without getting married and starting a family. However, she has been linked to a few different suitors over the years, and the most recent one may be denying their relationship to skip the famous Duggar courting process.

According to OK! Magazine, rumors have flown that Duggar is dating Caleb Williams after he appeared in photos at a Duggar family dinner. He also posted a picture of himself holding Duggar’s four-week-old nephew, Mason, her brother Josh’s baby boy.

Williams is a family friend, but he is not an Independent Baptist like the Duggars; and, even though he has similar beliefs, he does think differently about some things, like courting.

After the social media gossip started circulating that Duggar and Williams were together, Williams posted that the two were just friends. However, is it possible that he denies their involvement because he doesn’t want to court Duggar the way her family requires?

A source at Radar magazine says that Williams doesn’t agree with the conservative rules of side hugs and limited hand-holding, so it is possible that the two are denying a relationship because they have chosen to do things differently than the rest of the Duggar clan.

In Touch says that “Cinderella Duggar” is the only daughter over the age of 11 that isn’t married. Her four younger sisters Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna all have husbands and are starting families. Meanwhile, the oldest Duggar girl has a career and has not publicly dated anyone.

The Hollywood Gossip says Duggar is still single because she hasn’t found the right man, and she chooses to do things her own way.

In the Duggar family, a daughter can’t move out of her parents’ house until she is married. So, the oldest daughter still lives at home and often helps take care of her younger siblings. She has said in previous interviews that the hardest part of being single is staying home when her married siblings are going out and being social.

[Featured Image by TLC]