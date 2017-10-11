Drake Throws Bella Hadid Birthday Party, Dance To The Weeknd Music Amid Romance Rumor

Drake went all out for Bella Hadid’s birthday, with sources claiming that he spent tens of thousands on for her 21st bash in New York City.

Earlier this week, Hadid was said to have been informed that Drake had made arrangements to host the model’s party — it seemed an even nicer gesture to know he had also footed the entire bill.

Drake and Bella have been friends for several months now, but only recently have they been spotted quite frequently together, sparking rumors whether they are dating or not.

Us Weekly notes how Drake was the one who abruptly decided to plan Hadid’s 21st birthday; he loves her as a person and thinks she’s a truly fun woman to be around.

From what Hollywood Life then adds, Bella and Drake sat together for the majority of the night in their VIP section, and onlookers couldn’t help but get the impression that the duo is dating.

It seemed odd for some when the stunning beauty would get up and dance with Drake to The Weeknd’s music.

The R&B, who allegedly ditched Bella for Selena Gomez back in December, is one of Drake’s closest industry pals, which many wonder how the two will remain on good terms if Hadid and Drake were to ever make it official between one another.

Though Hollywood Life and Us Weekly both fail to confirm any rumors concerning a love relationship between the two, their provided sources hint at the possible fact that the duo could very well be friends with benefits.

Whatever the case may be, fans should note that Bella has been very vocal about not wanting a boyfriend for the time being, perhaps even if it’s Drake.

The model stressed that she has been so focused on her career that getting into a relationship with someone could very well distract her from solely putting all of her attention on the brand she’s trying to build for herself.

Of course, that doesn’t rule out the possibility that Drake could be a hookup to the stunner.

