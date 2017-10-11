Miley Cyrus Reveals A Shocking Secret About Her Controversial Twerking With Robin Thicke On VMA 2013

Miley Cyrus broke the internet in 2013 when she twerked with Robin Thicke in front of a live audience during her VMAs performance. She’s been as controversial since then. Now, she’s talking about it revealing how that infamous incident shaped up her current image, her activism, and many other secrets you haven’t heard before.

In an episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” aired yesterday, October 10, Cyrus made her second appearance on Carpool Karaoke. The first one was for Apple Music’s Carpool Series with the rest of the Cyrus clan featuring parents Billy Ray and Tish, plus kids Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison.

But unlike their country-music-inspired gig where they sang “Achy Breaky Heart” together, Miley’s solo stint on the Carpool reveals much more about herself where she talked about “Hannah Montana” and the number of times she had been dazed during the high stretches of her music career.

‘High’ or ‘Not High’

After their “Younger Now” duet, James cracked a hard question. He requested to her to point out the times of her life she was high or not.

“Honest to this, how many points of your life, I mean I want you to tell me high or not high,” Corden asked.

“How high I was?” Miley asked. “I’ll tell you how high I was because the answers are already high.”

The host burst into laughter after the admission. So Miley suggested to just give her answer from the scale of one to 10.

Her Answers

When asked to rate her VMA 2013 performance, the time when her infamous twerking with Robin Thicke happened, she shut down past rumors by saying “actually zero.” Miley explained that she couldn’t go to stage cracked because she gets too scared.

But Corden tried to verify her answer insisting that there must’ve been something in her system.

“No. That’s just me. That’s how [insane] I am,” Miley shut him down again and added, “that’s just normal.”

On the first time she listened to “Achy Breaky Heart,” her answer was, “I wasn’t but I wish I was. Big time!”

During her “Wrecking Ball” video, she gave a straight “10” and admitted she was high as hell while she’s on the ball. The two then broke out singing the controversial hit.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]