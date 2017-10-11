Kylie Jenner Struggling With Pregnancy, Hires Entourage To Care For Her Needs

Kylie Jenner clearly wants to enjoy the rest of her pregnancy, which is why she’s hired a hefty amount of assistants to help her out with essential things, it’s been reported.

With the word being that Kylie Jenner is now five months into her pregnancy, the 20-year-old has stepped her game up and realized that she needs more helping hands when it comes to shopping for baby clothes, assistance, and more.

It’s said that while Kylie Jenner has managed most of her general daily requirements by herself, as her baby bump continues to grow, the reality star just doesn’t have the energy to do many of the things she would normally do herself.

Radar Online reports that Kylie Jenner has now hired four new assistants who are handling everything from emails, paperwork, picking out baby clothes, helping with the nursery room, to name a few.

At this point, a source reveals by saying that Kylie Jenner is treating herself like a princess — she’s made it clear that she doesn’t want to have a lift a finger; her main focus is on birthing a healthy child.

An insider then went on to stress that anything Kylie needs, one of her assistants will get it done for her as quickly as possible.

FALL COLLECTION ???? NOW LIVE KYLIECOSMETICS.COM @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

And if that wasn’t enough, the TV personality also found the need to hire a pregnancy coach so that she’s familiar with the best exercises and nutrition plans as she reaches the final four months of an expecting mother.

Earlier this months, reports claimed that while Life of Kylie, Jenner’s reality show on E!, had allegedly been canceled due to low ratings, the network now want to make a second series happen, and all thanks to the socialite’s pregnancy.

Sasha's Shirt ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Producers think that Kylie Jenner’s journey from teenage superstar to pregnant mother of one at the age of 20 would be fascinating to watch, especially when considering the large amount of followers that she has gained on all platforms including Instagram and Twitter.

Kylie Jenner has yet to announce her pregnancy to the world, but apparently she’s waiting to sign a magazine to do that in the next few weeks.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]