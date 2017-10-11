‘The Voice’ Viewers Want Gwen Stefani Back: Will She Return For Season 14?

The Voice fans are urging Gwen Stefani to return to her red spinning chair after sitting out the currently airing Season 13 of the NBC show.

After Gwen left the series earlier this year alongside Alicia Keys, fans of the popular talent search have been urging the singer – who’s famously dating fellow coach Blake Shelton – to return and reclaim her coach chair after newbie Jennifer Hudson’s debut has been getting some mixed reviews from fans.

A number of social media users tweeted during the show’s most recent blind audition episodes that they wanted to see Gwen back and made it clear that they missed her energy and seeing her playful relationship with the country star play out for the cameras.

“I miss Gwen Stefani on The Voice,” one fan wrote this week, while another claimed that “The Voice just isn’t the same without @gwenstefani” on the coaching panel

“@NBCTheVoice Please bring back @gwenstefani & @Pharrell as coaches [with] @blakeshelton & @adamlevine,” another social media user added of Gwen’s recent absence from the show. “Miss that harmonious group #TheVoice.”

“I’m not loving Miley Cyrus or Jennifer Hudson on The Voice,” @LashHappy then added on Twitter, urging producers to “bring back Alicia and Gwen.”

@aliciakeys I ❤️u @nbcthevoice gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 9, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

A number of fans of the NBC show have also been calling to have Alicia Keys return as the blind auditions play out after she confirmed earlier this year that she was leaving to pursue music and spend more time with her two children.

Amid the calls from fans to have her back, NBC hasn’t yet confirmed if Stefani will be returning for Season 14 in 2018, though the star hinted earlier this year that she’d be more than willing to head back to the show after appearing to suggest that the decision to sit out the current season was not hers.

Admitting that she was hoping to return for Season 14 before it was announced that Jennifer would be joining the show to sit alongside Blake, Adam Levine, and Miley Cyrus, Stefani confessed that she really wanted to reclaim her red spinning chair.

“I’ll let everyone know that I love being here and I’d love to come back,” Gwen admitted ahead of the Season 12 finale in May, revealing that she’d still be hanging out on set with her boyfriend even though she’s not coaching this time around. “I’ll be here to hang out and, like, hang out with Blake and try to hang out with Adam.”

But while Gwen hasn’t yet revealed if she has plans to return next year, there’s currently a vacant coaching open for the singer to potentially return alongside her boyfriend.

Blake, Adam, and newbie Kelly Clarkson are so far the only confirmed coaches for the next round of shows, expected to debut in February 2018, which means there’s currently space for Stefani to reclaim her infamous spinning The Voice chair.

It’s thought that Miley and Jennifer will not be returning next year due to other commitments, which means there’s a good chance Gwen could head back to the talent search once again after making her debut as a coach back in 2014.

NBC are yet to announce the fourth coach for Season 14, though the network is expected to make an official announcement in the coming weeks.

The Voice Season 13 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. Season 14 is expected to debut in February 2018.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]