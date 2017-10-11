Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Living Together After Baby News: Pregnant Star Prepared For ‘KUWTK’ Family

Khloe Kardashian may have hinted that she and Tristan Thompson are officially living together amid news that she’s expecting her first child.

The reality star, who is roughly four months into her pregnancy with the basketball player’s baby, took to her website to give fans some advice on how to make a long-distance relationship work.

When Khloe Kardashian and Tristan first started seeing one another, the TV star made it no secret that things were tricky as far as their romance was concerned since Khloe resides in Los Angeles while Thompson is located in Cleveland.

On her official website, as quoted by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian makes it known that if one is fully invested in making a long-distance relationship work, they have to make time for their significant other — otherwise, things can easily fall flat.

Of course, being a celebrity with lots of money, like Khloe Kardashian, has its perks to making a relationship of such work, but the soon-to-be mother notes that the distance between two people also has to be reasonable.

She notes that in such a relationship, it is vital to keep in contact with your partner at all times since it’s just as necessary to show them same kind of affection as one would if their other half was living in the same city as them.

Khloe Kardashian says that her romance with Tristan has worked out so well for the two because they are constantly phoning one another, with the 33-year-old even admitting to texting her man about the lingerie she plans to wear on their next get-together.

Khloe says doing stuff like this makes men, Tristan, for example, look forward to seeing their partner again, and it also keeps things exciting and fresh in the romance.

Khloe Kardashian’s advice comes just weeks after reports claimed that the duo has been house hunting in Los Angeles together.

It’s believed that Khloe Kardashian and Thompson will share a home in California and in Cleveland, for the 26-year-old’s work commitments with the Cavaliers NBA team.

With the baby being born in a couple of months, they want to be a full-on family.

