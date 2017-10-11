‘The Voice’ Season 13 Blinds Recap: Miley Cyrus Makes ‘Herstory,’ Assembles An All-Female Team

The blind auditions are officially over! In last night’s episode of The Voice Season 13, all four coaches have filled up their teams. Miley Cyrus made history as she assembled an all-female team, which she’s super hyped about. Read on for our full recap below.

Team Miley

Going into the episode, Miley Cyrus only needs one more artist to complete her team. Interestingly, her current 11 artists are all girls. According to Miley, she never planned to make an all-female squad, but she went with the flow and it led her to create such a “powerful” ensemble.

Miley turns for Megan Rose, a country artist who sings “Ode To Billie Joe.” But Adam Levine also wants Megan on his team, and he delivers a convincing pitch. The Maroon 5 singer even lets the contestant sit on his The Voice chair. Miley fights hard to convince Megan, hoping to make the first-ever all-female team on The Voice.

“I am on the verge of making ‘herstory’ on The Voice,” Miley Cyrus tells the contestant.

“It’s powerful.”

Miley’s strategy works, and The Voice sees its first-ever girl squad.

Team Blake

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton is looking for his final artist. He eyes Kristi Hoopes, a powerful country singer who sings Trisha Yearwood’s “Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love.” Kristi also makes Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson turn, who both give Blake Shelton some fierce competition. In the end, though, the contestant says she has to go with her “gut and soul” and chooses Blake.

Signature move. ???? #TheVoice A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Team J-Hud

Jennifer Hudson completes her first The Voice US team by snagging Jeremiah Miller, a young pop artist who sings “Slow Hands.” Jeremiah’s rendition isn’t perfect, but his pop, youthful vibe makes Jennifer and Adam turn. In the end, though, Jeremiah finds a connection with Jennifer and picks the rookie coach.

Team Adam

Crushed, Adam still needs two more artists to fill up his team. Then he hears Michael Kight, who bravely sings a stripped-down version of Maroon 5’s “Sugar.” It’s a risky move, but it pays off. Adam Levine turns for his fan, and it’s a match made in heaven.

Adam also turns for Gary Carpenter, a former baseball player. The contestant sings “Home,” a ballad that Blake Shelton previously covered. However, Blake passes up, and Adam finally completes his team.

Next week, battle rounds begin, and the coaches are bringing their A-game! Blake Shelton has invited Rascal Flatts to be his guest mentors, while Miley Cyrus will be joined by her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. Adam Levine has tapped Joe Jonas, and Jennifer Hudson invited Destiny’s Child co-founder, Kelly Rowland.

Who’s your pick to win this season? The Voice Season 13 airs Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]