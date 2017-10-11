Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke: Talks About ‘Hannah Montana,’ Sings ‘The Climb,’ ‘Party In The USA’ [Watch]

Miley Cyrus joined the list of stars who showed up on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden yesterday, October 10. Although she first appeared on the famous carpool segment for Apple Music, this one’s arguably the better deal. She talked casually about her past, how she found her activism and “Hannah Montana.” The carpool kicked off with “Party In The USA” and followed by her Bangerz headliner “We Can’t Stop.”

The new duo brought some old tears back when they sang “The Climb.” Both made a very impressive interpretation but Miley really owned that number belting her pipes out. To cut the chills, James diverted to Miley’s famous tongue and asked her to lick some stamps which the “Malibu” singer obliged to do.

Embracing Her Alter Ego

There was a time when Miley was better known as Hannah Montana than her true self. And when she stopped doing the show she realized that her character had overshadowed her own identity. However, she later admitted that she loved her other self.

“I allowed that childhood self to shine through a little bit more because I’m not running away from it,” Cyrus confessed. “I’m trying to embrace it.”

Realizing Her Worth

After singing out to her 2009 hit “Party In The USA,” James Corden asked her about the biggest change in her life after that twerking with Robin Thicke on VMA 2013.

According to her, that twerking moment has made her become the activist she is right now. “I realized that if that many people were [going] to talk about something that I did or I do then I should make it a good thing,” Cyrus said.

“I should make it something that could change people’s lives,” she added. “Rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing but become a fun Halloween costume.”

New Album

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus’ new record Younger Now kicks off at No. 5 on Billboards 200 with 45,000 units in its opening week. The album has already produced two singles including the number-10-peaking “Malibu” and the title track that made a brief appearance on Hot 100.

