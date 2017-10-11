Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein As Film Mogul Loses Wife Georgina Chapman & His Biggest Supporters

Lindsay Lohan came to Harvey Weinstein’s defense amid allegations of sexual harassment from several Hollywood stars and female employees, urging his wife, Georgina Chapman to stay by his side through this difficult battle that cost him his biggest supporters in the industry.

The 31-year-old Mean Girls star is coming to the rescue as she takes to social media to express her support for the 65-year-old American film producer who has recently been disgraced after “decades” of sexual harassment cases came bouncing back at him through a New York Times expose last week.

In an Instagram story, Lindsay Lohan shared her sympathy for Weinstein, saying that she does not believe what’s going on is “right.”

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on,” she began.

She also revealed that in her time with the film mogul, she was never “harmed” and that is in spite of the several projects they worked on together.

“He’s never harmed me or did anything to me – we’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop – I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

On top of that, Lindsay Lohan also believes that Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman should remain by his side and support him all the way despite of what other people may say, telling her to “take a stand and be there for her husband.”

According to Deadline, the actress’s post was deleted shortly after it was posted in the photo sharing platform.

However, some of her followers were quick at saving a copy of the message and shared it over Twitter.

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

On Tuesday, Chapman, who was married to the Miramax co-founder for 10 years, revealed that she is leaving Weinstein amid sexual assault allegations against him.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” she said in a statement to People.

“I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Aside from his wife, Harvey Weinstein has also lost his key supporters including Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

On October 7, Bloom took to Twitter to announce that she has resigned from being Harvey Weinstein’s legal advisor.

I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.

My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Clinton’s statement came from her communications director Nick Merrill, who posted the politician’s position on the issue.

Statement from Secretary Clinton on Harvey Weinstein: pic.twitter.com/L1l2wl9l0I — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 10, 2017

Aside from Lindsay Lohan, fashion designer Donna Karan has also defended Harvey Weinstein, saying that the ladies claiming to be victims of the mogul may have been “asking for it,” as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

However, an update on the article citing Fox News revealed that the DKNY designer backpedaled and clarified that her statement may have been taken out of context by the Daily Mail, the outlet that first reported about her ramblings.

As for Lohan, it appears as though her statement about Weinstein sparked criticism on social media.

When Lindsay Lohan starts defending Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/mPBmXey3J8 — Sam Kalidi (@samkalidi) October 11, 2017

You know you need to set aside social media for the night when you find yourself disappointed with Lindsay Lohan. — Sarah Ann (@sarahannshares) October 11, 2017

Bygone drug addict Lindsay Lohan…defending Harvey Weinstein bc he didnt assault her is like defending OJ Simpson bc he didn't murder me — Zendaya's ShoesRule (@myfeetonfleek) October 11, 2017

Lindsay Lohan defending monster Harvey Weinstein solely for attn & relevancy. It worked. VILE. You are cancelled, fully. CC: @rosemcgowan — Patrick Ryan (@thepatrickryan_) October 11, 2017

