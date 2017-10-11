Is Kylie Jenner Teasing Baby’s Gender? Fans Think She’s Having A Boy In Latest Social Media Posts

Kylie Jenner has been noticeably quiet on social media ever since her shocking baby news. So when she finally posted something online, everyone couldn’t help but speculate and connect it with her rumored pregnancy.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul finally broke her silence on social media by posting photos that might have subtle hints about the gender of her unconfirmed baby.

On Monday, the Life Of Kylie star took to Snapchat and shared a photo of three phone cases from her Kylie Jenner Shop. The phone cases featured the reality star’s famous lip kit logos printed at the back — two are pink and one is blue.

Adding more fuel to speculations that she’s having a baby boy is the cryptic caption: “Which one? I’m thinking blue,” followed by a blue heart emoji.

Many were quick to theorize that Kylie is sending out hints that she’s having a baby boy, while others think she’s only throwing off her fans about the real gender of her first child.

Following the post, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared another photo on Instagram, sparking more speculations that she might be having a boy. In the photo, the Kylie Cosmetics owner posed wearing a blue oversized men’s button-up and captioned it with, “Sasha’s Shirt” followed by another blue heart emoji.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Kylie seems to be hiding her baby bump by wearing baggy clothes. In fact, the youngest Jenner has been spotted multiple times recently rocking oversized shirts and pants.

Fans also pointed out that Kylie has been into the color blue lately, leading to more assumptions that she might be carrying a baby boy. This is despite earlier reports that she and Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl.

Sasha's Shirt ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

And while the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan has yet to confirm the baby news, many are convinced that they are just waiting for the perfect timing to make the announcement.

Despite the lack of confirmation, Kylie reportedly dropped a hint that three members of the family are expecting a baby soon — herself, Kim, and Khloe.

In another Snapchat post, the reality star shared a photo of three cinnamon roll buns fresh from the oven. Of course, fans immediately came up with speculations that the post is a subtle way of announcing that the Kardashian-Jenner family has three buns in the oven.

???? I guess this is my favorite filter ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

So far, only Kim Kardashian West has publicly confirmed that she’s expecting via a surrogate. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, have yet to make any official announcement about their rumored pregnancies.

If Kylie and Khloe are indeed pregnant, it’ll be a matter of time before their baby bump will be hard to cover up. Fans will have to wait and see how the famous sisters unravel the truth about the rumored pregnancies.

[Featured Image by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images]