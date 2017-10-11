Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Checks Into Treatment Facility Amid Explosive Sexual Harassment Scandal

Following the brave testimonies of Hollywood actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, more women are coming out to open up about Harvey Weinstein’s inappropriate and malicious sexual advances. Now, the embattled movie executive reportedly wants to escape it all and check into a treatment facility center.

According to TheBlast.com, Harvey Weinstein wants to enter a live-in facility as soon as possible. His chosen seclusion is an ultra-private, exclusive facility outside the country. There, the 65-year-old entertainment mogul will get professional help following his explosive sexual harassment scandal. According to insiders, Weinstein and his team have already talked to doctors and specialists to come up with the best treatment program for his case.

Harvey Weinstein’s Sex Scandal Timeline

Harvey Weinstein’s decision to go away for a while comes after a slew of unfortunate consequences following his shocking controversy. Indeed, it seems that the media mogul has lost everything–his job, family, and his peers’ respect–in the span of a week.

On Oct. 5, the New York Times published its bombshell expose about Weinstein’s misconduct against several Hollywood actresses, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. Three days after, on Oct. 8, Weinstein’s own company, which bears his name, fired him as its co-chairman.

Meanwhile, more women have spoken up about their bitter experiences with Harvey Weinstein, leading up to the New York Times’ second article on Oct. 10. This time, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie shared their own accounts. Shortly after, Weinstein’s wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman, announced that she has decided to leave him and sent her sympathy towards Weinstein’s victims.

Harvey Weinstein Hires Top-Notch Lawyer

Harvey Weinstein knows that a bitter legal battle will ensue in the coming days. As such, the disgraced media exec has assembled a powerful defense team. According to Radar Online, the Weinstein has hired a “high-powered” lawyer, Atty. Blair Berk to represent him. Berk is known among Hollywood circles, as he previously worked with other troubled celebrities such as Britney Spears, Mel Gibson, and Heather Locklear.

While he’s drawing up legal plans, Weinstein must be desperate to get away from all the media scrutiny. An exclusive treatment facility is his best bet to have momentary peace and quiet. He first spoke of his plans to seek therapy in a private email he sent to his colleagues prior to getting fired.

In the email, as obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein empathically begged his peers to support him so he could save his job.

“All I’m asking, is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling,” Weinstein pleaded.

“Whether it be in a facility or somewhere else, allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance.”

[Featured Image by Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]