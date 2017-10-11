‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Arianne Zucker’s Final Air Date, Sami And Nicole Scenes, And Life After ‘DOOL’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously estimated Arianne Zucker’s final air date around Thanksgiving. Last week, there were hints that it could be much sooner. The exact date has now been confirmed and fans are getting ready to say farewell to Nicole Walker. Find out what is going to happen during the emotional episode. Discover if she will return one day and what she has been doing since her big exit.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Arianne Zucker posted a video clip during her last week of filming. She announced to her followers that Nicole Walker leaves Salem next week. Prepare to say goodbye on Friday, October 20. It is exactly one week following Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) return.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Nicole and Sami will have a scene together. It was stated that they would have an amusing interaction. Considering the history between these two, it is probably going to be a heated conversation. However, the exact specifics were not released. It was memorable enough for Zucker to talk and laugh about it, though.

Fans have been wondering for months how Nicole Walker would be written out of the soap opera. Those that love the character were hoping she would get a happy ending. She did finally get custody of baby Holly, her daughter with Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian.) However, the rest of her exit storyline has been complicated and heartbreaking.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf and Arianne Zucker discussed the storyline. The actress explained Nicole is given an ultimatum. Either break Eric’s heart and leave Salem or go to prison for Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder. If she is arrested, Nicole will lose baby Holly forever.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that she makes a desperate plea for Brady to reconsider. However, his mind is made up. He is hurt, betrayed and feels used after everything he has done for Nicole. He even uprooted Tate’s life to go on the run with her. Making this situation even worse is that she cheated with his brother.

In a previous interview, Arianne Zucker teased that Nicole’s exit storyline would be heartbreaking. However, she added that it was a tale that had to be told. She also hinted that it would involve a lot of history. It is now clear that she was referring to “Ericole.”

“I think the whole process of where Nicole’s going, getting her baby back, there is some wonderful story that is told with some characters that I know fans have been wanting to see. It’s painful, but what I like about the story is that it’s a little more real. I know that Days can be kinda ‘out there’ sometimes, but I like the fact that the story has some history to it and hopefully, the fans will like that, too.”

During Arianne’s final week on set, the actress brought her daughter. Riding around on golf carts, the two looked like they were having fun. Although it is emotional for fans, the soap star appears to be happy.

Since leaving Days Of Our Lives, Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian have been keeping busy. The two played a romantic couple on daytime TV. As some fans know, they are also in a relationship in real life. Both actors have spent their post-DOOL time appearing in films and Christian won a role in the Freeform series, Famous In Love.

Arianne Zucker was asked if she would ever return to Days Of Our Lives. She doesn’t know what the future holds, so couldn’t give a solid answer. However, she did explain that there is always the possibility. The way she was written out of the soap, she could return home one day. There is also her role in Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) death, which could be revisited if the writers go down that route.

They attend red carpet events and operate an adventure camp for disadvantaged youth. They also volunteer their time to help the community. On Instagram, there are several photos of the couple going on outdoor adventures. Many times, Zucker’s daughter is seen with a big smile. In addition to all of that, Arianne still has time to write on her blog. It covers many topics and in fact, this was where the actress shared her thoughts and feelings after filming her last Days Of Our Lives scene.

She recently completed filming Eyewitness, which is scheduled to be released in 2018. Web Cam Girls and We Still Say Grace are also among her recent projects. Both of them are in post-production and should be available before the end of the year.

Arianne Zucker’s final appearance on Days Of Our Lives is on Friday, October 20.

