Eminem wasted no time to target the president of the United States in his latest video. The lyrically charged footage is a four-minute compilation released Tuesday during the BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher where he tears into Donald Trump from what looks like his Detroit hometown.

In this dedicated clip to Trump, Marshall Bruce Mathers III raps about all the issues the current administration is embroiled in, from the environmental disasters to the recent Las Vegas shooting and the ongoing NFL controversy, in addition to mentioning white supremacy, immigration, and more, according to Rolling Stone.

The scene from the video clip sets a sharp tone. With a group of bystanders at the back, Eminem, notorious for never holding back from a battle, served verbal assault fused with lyrical diatribes pointed at POTUS.

Rhyme schemes can be found from start to finish with verses like, “But we better give Obama props, cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust, and while the drama pops, and he waits for s**t to quiet down.”

Also, Eminem added a clear message for supporters of Trump: “Any fan of mine who’s supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line: You’re either for or against. And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: F**k you.”

Slim Shady also references Trump’s current controversies involving Colin Kaepernick, Senator John McCain, the Charlottesville march, and the proposed wall on the Mexican border. Some of these existing issues like the construction of the wall date back to the early days of the Trump campaign.

The timing of this rant coincides with the upcoming release of Eminem’s ninth studio album. A Detroit News report confirmed that Eminem’s album is scheduled for next month. The Detroit rapper’s next installment is due on November 17.

Eminem has previously made very aggressive rap verses about one former president, George W. Bush. From his Encore album, the song titled “Mosh” featured an anti-Bush video where the rapper called the Iraq war a mess.

The plug for Eminem’s studio album arrives after a four-year hiatus from the music scene. One other hip-hop artist to stir controversy in a similar fashion was Snoop Dogg in his mockery of Trump, who was dressed as a clown in his music video.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/AP Images]