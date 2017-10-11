‘The Young And The Restless’: Eileen Davidson Injured, Soap Star Gets A Break In Florida

The Young And The Restless star Eileen Davidson got a break in Florida, but not in a good way. The actress revealed that she suffered a broken bone but is recovering. Find out what happened to the woman who is known as Ashley Abbott on Y&R.

Eileen Davidson is a busy woman. Her schedule has been filled to the brim for the past several years. Besides The Young And The Restless, she has also appeared on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. She is also widely known for Days Of Our Lives. On that soap opera, she portrayed a few different characters over the years. This includes her main character, Kristen DiMera.

Celebrities are human just like everyone else and can suffer from injuries. On Instagram, Eileen Davidson revealed that Florida gave her the boot. What she meant is the result was a broken toe, which is now bandaged and healing. The Y&R star shared a photo of her bandaged toe on Instagram. Fans couldn’t help but notice her perfectly pedicured foot, which was elevated.

Some injuries can sideline actors and prevent them from filming for a certain amount of time. It doesn’t appear that this is the case for The Young And The Restless star. Although a broken toe can be painful, she can probably still work if she is careful. Of course, she might have to receive some minor accommodations.

The soap opera icon was fitted with a medical boot. Even though the devices are a bit awkward to walk in, they do serve a purpose. It will help keep her toe from sustaining more damage during the recovery period. Everyone knows how easy it is to smash, stub or bang a toe. If it is already broken, it needs to be protected from anything that can delay the healing process. Most broken toes heal in six weeks, so she will have to get used to taking it easy.

Eileen Davidson is on a lot of people’s minds right now. On Days Of Our Lives, one of her characters is returning. Although she filmed the scenes months ago, they will not air on television until November. Her character has not been confirmed yet, but many DOOL fans believe it is Kristen DiMera.

Florida gave me the boot. #brokentoe A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Hopefully, Eileen Davidson will have a speedy recovery and that the injury will not affect her daily life too much.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment]