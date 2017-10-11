Twilight movie co-stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were once one of the most talked about Hollywood couples in the entertainment world. Their portrayal of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in the billion-dollar franchise made them the heartthrob of the world. Just like their onscreen chemistry, their real-life affair was hugely covered by the media. Right after their breakup, fans started to speculate that sooner or later the couple will reconnect and get married. However, that did not happen, but a recent report alleged that Kristen is missing her old pal Robert Pattinson and is reportedly planning to mend the relationship.

Earlier this week, OK!’s report claimed that Kristen Stewart is trying very hard to chase Robert Pattinson. It further alleged that after spending years away from him, Kristen reportedly wishes to reconnect with Robert, who is currently engaged to FKA Twigs.

The report further added that Twilight movie actress still has high hopes when it comes to her former co-star and ex-boyfriend. A source allegedly revealed to the outlet that whenever things become tough in Kristen’s life, it is Robert Pattinson whom she thinks about.

“Kristen misses Rob when things aren’t going well in her life and right now things are tricky with Stella. “

It also added that things are reportedly not going too well between Stewart and Maxwell.

“When she and Stella are apart, it’s hard and when they’re together, it’s dramatic and filled with fighting.”

The unnamed source added Kristen knows that she has come a long way from Robert and even after all the romantic drama, she wishes if they can be friends.

“She still has this sense of curiosity with Rob and keeps close tabs on him. There’s definitely a lot of unfinished business in her mind, and she wants to at least meet up and see if they can be friends.”

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and after checking in with a source close to Kristen Stewart, it reported that the American Ultra movie actress is not thinking about her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

Gossip Cop added that both the Twilight movie co-stars have moved on in their individual and professional lives and there is no way they are reconnecting.

Apparently, this is not the first time rumors about their personal lives have surfaced online. Back in September, it was alleged that after spending some quality months together with Stella, Kristen has reportedly decided to marry her. However, the Victoria’s Secret model does not wish to get married so soon.

An alleged insider went on to explain that after ending her publicized affair with Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart became pretty insecure when it comes to her personal life. Kristen does not want her relationship with Stella Maxwell to be like any of her previous affairs, as reported by the Inquisitr.

“Kristen doesn’t want this relationship going the way of her other messy romances,” the insider added. “It’s typically impulsive on her part, but she insists Stella is the love of her life and she wants to lock her down. She may come off confident, but deep down, Kristen’s actually pretty insecure.”

As of this writing, Kristen Stewart is in a happy relationship with Stella Maxwell and Robert Pattinson is with FKA Twigs. His fans are hoping that by the end of this year, he will announce his wedding plans. None of their representatives have commented on the recent claims about their mutual feelings for each other. So, it is safe to say Kristen is not at all thinking about Robert and is definitely not planning to mend their broken relationship.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]