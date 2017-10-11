Megyn Kelly’s Troubles Continue: ‘Today’ Show’s Ratings Reportedly Plummet Since Kelly’s Arrival

Megyn Kelly’s rough start at the Today show continues, with a new report claiming that the show’s ratings have taken a sharp plunge since the former Fox News anchor joined the team.

Kelly came to the show amid much fanfare, even getting her own branded Megyn Kelly Today hour. But the start has been anything but smooth, with a series of disastrous interviews and live mishaps, including a cameraman who walked into a shot during the first week and let out an expletive.

The numbers are now starting to come in on Megyn Kelly’s start, and they aren’t painting a pretty picture. The New York Post’s Page Six reported that ratings are down sharply on the Today show, and it’s not just affecting Kelly’s hour of the show

“Not only are ratings plummeting since Megyn Kelly joined the Today franchise, but the numbers show Kelly’s lead-in has also affected Kathie Lee [Gifford] and Hoda Kotb’s show, which follows straight afterwards,” an unnamed insider told the outlet. “They’ve taken a huge hit with Megyn as their lead-in.”

The report noted that ratings for Megyn Kelly Today are down 32 percent from the same period last year, and that “people are alarmed” over the slide.

This is not the first sign of trouble for Megyn Kelly. A previous report from the New York Post claimed that a survey circulating through the broadcasting industry showed that Kelly had a “dislike” score of 45 among viewers. To add some perspective on what that number means, Matt Lauer scored only a 22 on that same scale the week after he reportedly had Ann Curry fired from the show, when viewers had sharply turned on Lauer.

That report came immediately after Kelly’s first week on the Today show, which was largely her worst.

“There are big drops versus last week and last year,” a source told the New York Post. “Early indications are [that] the rest of the week is headed in the wrong direction.”

Things did not get better at the start of her second week, with Kelly excluded from the show’s coverage of the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead.

Though it has been a rough start for Megyn Kelly, it does not appear that her job on the Today show is in danger — at least, not yet. The source told Page Six that Megyn’s ratings in the key demographics hit a high point on Monday and that Megyn still enjoys a high level of support from the other Today show talent.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]