Chris Hemsworth Shares That His Children Are Unimpressed After Visiting Set Of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth has become one of the hottest movie stars in Hollywood. Whether he is showing off his muscles as Thor as part of the MCU or being comedic as a secretary for the new Ghostbusters, Hemsworth has proven that he can be a scene-stealer. However, while the actor may have plenty of fans, it seems that his own children are not nearly as impressed.

According to E! News, after sitting down with Chris Hemsworth to talk about his latest turn as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, the actor shared that his three children had a chance to visit him on set and they were “wildly unimpressed” with their father and his movie. The actor shared that although his children came to visit him at work, they were actually bored.

Chris Hemsworth joked that they found the set of Thor: Ragnarok boring because they told their father that they “thought you fought monsters for a living and you don’t.” Instead, his children told him that he just pretended to go up against monsters. While the actor might be a big name in Hollywood, at home with his children, he is simply dad and his children were looking for monsters when they visited him. This lack of monster fighting led to his children running around on the set instead, and according to a laughing Hemsworth they decided to “wreck stuff.”

Biggest fight in combat sports history, sorry Mayweather/McGregor #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/BjsPvqYnRN — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 23, 2017

With his children not being impressed with his role as Thor, Chris Hemsworth was asked whether or not his kids would be dressing up like his character for Halloween this year. The actor said that actually all three of his children want to be Wonder Woman this year, even the boys. Chris Hemsworth then said he is absolutely fine with this because he loves Wonder Woman too.

"We need to stop her…here and now.” Comment ⚡ if you think #Thor will stop #Hela from taking the throne! pic.twitter.com/Mi9aOxHzNr — Thor (@thorofficial) October 9, 2017

Besides talking about his children visiting him on the set of Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth was also asked about his brother, Liam Hemsworth, and his apparent fiancee, Miley Cyrus. The actor did not seem willing to really delve into the relationship between the two when he was asked about their engagement, but he did say that he loved them both. In the interview, Chris Hemsworth also talked about his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their upcoming anniversary.

While fans of the actor may be looking forward to his upcoming turn as Thor in his latest solo adventure, at least for his children, the set of Thor: Ragnarok was less than impressive. Audiences will get the chance to decide for themselves how impressive Chris Hemsworth is when the movie premieres in theaters on November 3.

[Featured Image by Mark Thompson/Getty Images]