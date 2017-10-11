Eminem Slays Donald Trump In New Freestyle Rap At The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, Twitter Applauds

Eminem had a lot to say about Donald Trump in his latest freestyle rap at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards as he used his iconic presence on the green carpet to deliver a slaying message to the 45th President of the United States.

Slim Shady can be quite creative when it comes to his verses and he chose to get a tad more colorful with his latest freestyle rap as he emphasizes the things many don’t like about the POTUS. In fact, Hollywood Life believes that the 44-year-old rapper may have “murdered” Trump lyrically as he calls him “a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

Earlier, 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards host DJ Khaled confirmed the return of the popular rapper via Instagram, teasing that he is bound to spit another one of his explosive verses as he has done so in the previous years that he was in attendance at the event.

As expected, Eminem did something that caused applause from many of his fans as he lyrically incinerated Donald Trump during his freestyle performance at this year’s Hip Hop awards in what appears to be a downtown Detroit parking garage.

Starting off quite calmly, the 44-year-old “Without Me” artist called out Trump for his several faults.

You're going to want to tune into @bet tonight. #HipHopAwards 8pm ET A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

“We better give Obama props because what we got in office now’s a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust / Trump when it comes to giving a s***, you’re as stingy as I am / You don’t got the nuts like an empty asylum / Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for, cause that’s how he gets his f***ing rocks off, and he’s orange.”

Eminem then went on to note how Donald Trump decided to attack NFL despite having more pressing matters at hand, including the Puerto Rico storm devastation and Las Vegas shooting.

“When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that / Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather / Cause a twitter storm with the Packers.”

He also criticized the American Commander-in-Chief’s call for a reform to lower the country’s taxes, asking who would pay for the POTUS’s “extravagant trips” “with fam to his golf resorts and mansions.”

After watching the performance, many Twitter users posted their about their eagerness to see how the president would react through hilarious GIFs.

#HipHopAwards

I so want to see President Orange try to start a Twitter beef with Eminem. I'd be watching like: pic.twitter.com/YEpWMuoEqB — LJ808 (@LJL808) October 11, 2017

If Trump tweets about the BET Hip Hop awards! lmao twitter gonna explode! Eminem just went off ???? #HipHopAwards — DD (@DaFinesseKiid) October 11, 2017

This will be me in the morning on twitter to see how @realDonaldTrump will react to the King #Eminem calling him out. pic.twitter.com/pNLjEyEKjB — Donna???????????? (@Simplyme4u) October 11, 2017

Some even went on to emphasize how Eminem was able to address recent issues in his Donald Trump murder rap that other artists have been avoiding.

The biggest Twitter argument against Eminem is he's not relatable. He just tackled current events your favorite artists avoid. #HipHopAwards — obama jr. (@malcolmflexed) October 11, 2017

#HipHopAwards Eminem: Raises fist & speaks on inequality for minorities & addresses Trump Black Twitter: https://t.co/WxwQNv57ic — Ω (@6upsidedownis9) October 11, 2017

According to E! News, this wasn’t the first time the iconic rapper criticized Trump as he previously called him a “loose cannon who’s blunt with his hand on the button” in his 2016 track titled “Campaign Speech.” He also spearheaded anti-Trump protests more recently.

Watch the video of Eminem’s Donald Trump lyrical murder at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards above and tell us what you think of the rapper’s latest words about the “Orange President.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV]