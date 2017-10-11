Tamra Judge Hangs Out With Heather Dubrow, Tells Her To Return To ‘RHOC’

If Tamra Judge had her say, Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Orange County would feature both her and Heather Dubrow as housewives. Just hours after Tamra’s co-star Shannon Beador revealed on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live that she no longer has any contact with Heather, Tamra hung out with Heather at a restaurant frequently featured on the show as a favorite housewives’ haunt. While Shannon seemed to imply during her talk show appearance that Heather now no longer wants anything to do with her and Tamra, Tamra made it clear via two Instagram posts that she is still good friends with Heather. Tamra also outright told Heather that she needs to return to Real Housewives.

Heather starred on the show for five seasons, from Season 7 through 11, alongside Tamra, who has starred on the show since its third season. While Tamra and Heather never really had much conflict with one another, it was only really in their latter seasons together that they got close. Along with Shannon, who joined the show on its ninth season, they formed something of a trio that had one another’s backs.

Heather announced earlier in the year that she made the decision to leave the show to pursue other opportunities and spend more time with her family. Yet in her departure statement, Heather also said that the door remains open for her to return to the show.

On Tuesday evening, Tamra posted a photo of herself and Heather making funny faces while at Javier’s restaurant in Newport Beach. In her photo caption, Tamra wrote that she loves Heather and included the hashtag “#heathercomeback.”

This just happened. Love ❤️ you @heatherdubrow #heathercomeback A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Oct 10, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

On her second photo, Tamra once again implored Heather to return to the show, this time with the hashtag “#pleasecomeback.”

Fun times with @heatherdubrow #pleasecomeback A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Oct 10, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Heather also posted a photo of herself with Tamra Judge to her Instagram page. Heather wrote that she loves Tamra and included the show’s hashtag in her caption.

Love this girl @tamrajudge ! #RHOC A post shared by Heather Dubrow (@heatherdubrow) on Oct 10, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

On Monday night, Shannon Beador was asked while on Watch What Happens Live whether she, as a good friend of Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis, feels torn between Jeff and Heather Dubrow in light of their public feud. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Heather and Jeff got in a Twitter argument in July 2016 after Jeff claimed that Heather was rude to the wait staff during Shannon’s birthday party. Since then, Jeff has repeatedly stated during media appearances that he finds Heather pretentious, condescending, and fake while Heather has lashed back at Jeff for talking ill about her.

I'm on @bravowwhl with @bravoandy tonight with one of my favorite gals ever, @jennipulos ! ❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Shannon replied that she’s only friends with Jeff now.

“To be really honest with you, I don’t really speak to Heather Dubrow very much anymore so, and it’s not by my choice. But um, you know, we’ve just kinda grown apart now that she’s not on the show anymore. But I talk to Jeff all the time so…”

Shannon then repeated what she said during a previous Watch What Happens Live show, that Heather failed to stay in touch with her and Tamra after leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County and even un-followed them on social media.

“I don’t know what it was. I mean I’ve talked about this, ugh I’m gonna get in trouble for this, but she invited Tamra and I to her Super Bowl party, sent a save the date, and then she announced that she wasn’t coming back on the show and we never got the details so…I don’t know, I don’t know! Sorry! And then she un-followed Tamra, Meghan [King Edmonds] and I on social media so it’s like, you know, it’s all good. But I love her! I miss her on the show. I do.”

During her own appearance on Watch What Happens Live in September, Tamra Judge said that she’s back in touch with Heather Dubrow. Tamra also gave an explanation as to why Heather un-followed her and Shannon Beador on social media.

“Yes we are. She did [un-followed her on social media]. I think it was really hard for her, leaving the show and seeing everything that was going on. You know she’s a very sensitive girl and she’s lovely.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]