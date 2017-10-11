Terry Crews Reveals ‘Hollywood Exec’ Sexually Assaulted Him Amid Weinstein Bombshell: ‘He Groped My Privates’

Terry Crews is speaking up about his own experience in an alleged sexual assault from a “Hollywood executive” amid the quickly expanding details that emerge in the Harvey Weinstein harassment bombshell, calling the matter “PTSD.”

Mere days after Rose McGowan called out several male actors to speak up against the shamed entertainment mogul after the New York Times expose, the 49-year-old White Chicks star revealed that even he had a rough time with sexual harassers in Hollywood.

Taking to Twitter, Crews revealed that — as big a man as he is — he was also a victim of sexual harassment by an unnamed “Hollywood executive.”

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” he began, revealing the entire story in a 16-part tweet.

“My wife [and] I were at a Hollywood function last year [in] a [high-level] Hollywood executive came over [to] me and groped my privates.”

At the time, Terry Crews revealed that he reacted almost immediately. Jumping back, he questioned his assaulter about what he did and added that even his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, saw everything.

“We looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

Triggered, the football player-turned-actor admitted that he wanted to “kick his a**” but wasn’t able to do so for fear of what it might appear in public eye and that it would probably cost him a lot.

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Afterwards, he spoke to people he knew worked with the “Hollywood executive” in question, causing the perpetrator to apologize.

He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

The 49-year-old former NFL player then imparted his sympathy and empathy for the women assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, making Terry Crews one of the very few male actors who actually spoke up about the matter amid the “deafening silence,” as Rose McGowan dubbed it.

I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

This caused some Twitter users to applaud the actor and bite back at shamers who claim that it was the victim’s fault for not coming forward.

Terry Crews is 6’3 240lbs and he was scared to speak up about his sexual assault. Now ask yourself why a 5’1 125lbs woman wouldn’t be scared — ???? (@Dannichka) October 10, 2017

Thank you for speaking up for victims of sexual assault, both male and female. It’s difficult to do, but your voice will make a difference. — Meghan (@meghanw6692) October 10, 2017

However, it also launched an array of criticism for the actor for the time he had been silent about it.

The problem is that through your silence, you've indirectly permitted this man to victimize others. But hey, at least you can still work. — Chris Estep (@Estep) October 10, 2017

Fortunately, there were those who came forward to defend him and all other victims who were shamed even after undergoing the difficult task of coming forward to public about their experience.

Respectfully, gentlemen, your blaming the victim attitude is precisely why your seemingly simple solution is neither simple nor a solution. — Alder Wode (@AlderWode) October 10, 2017

Aside from Terry Crews, other actors like George Clooney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christian Slater, and Mark Ruffalo, as well as late-night show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert, condemned sexual harassment in the business amid the shamed mogul’s case.

I'm as appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 10, 2017

On top of that, Ben Affleck, whom Rose McGowan called out for keeping quiet amid the issue, have also taken to social media to sympathize with Weinstein’s victims and urged people to try and do better in protecting possible victims of such sickening behavior.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” he wrote.

“We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

What do you think of Terry Crews’ revelation? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]