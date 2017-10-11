Rose McGowan Calls Ben Affleck A Liar For Allegedly Denying Knowledge Of Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assaults

Following Ben Affleck’s release of statement with regard to film producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault controversies, Rose McGowan blasted Affleck for acting like he was clueless of the assaults.

Batman star Ben Affleck released a statement condemning the actions of Weinstein and urging people to support those who have and will come forward as victims of the producer. Affleck had worked with Weinstein in several projects including the film Good Will Hunting.

In response to Affleck’s statement, McGowan blasted him in a series of tweets and claimed that she once personally told him about her ordeal with the producer. Furthermore, Affleck even allegedly replied to the Charmed star that he already told Weinstein to stop the assaults. McGowan asserted that in his statement, the actor seemed to imply that he had no previous knowledge of the situation.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Amidst the hot issue right now, several actresses have turned up to divulge their own experiences with Weinstein.

Tomb Raider star Angelina Jolie revealed that she was once a victim of the producer during the release of her film Playing by Heart. Weinstein allegedly made unwanted advances on her in a hotel room. After the incident, Jolie chose to never work with the producer again and warned the others.

Another one of Brad Pitt’s exes, Gwyneth Paltrow, revealed that before shooting for movie Emma, Weinstein asked her to come to his suite at Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting. However, instead of discussing matters relating to work, the film producer placed his hands on her and asked for a massage. Paltrow later confided on Pitt and the Troy actor confronted Weinstein.

For 10 months, the news publication The New York Times had been developing the story about the sexual misconducts committed by Weinstein. An exclusive report was published about the producer paying off his victims to be tight-lipped and not file a complaint. Weinstein and his lawyers claimed that they will take legal actions against the publication for exposing the issue.

Fashion designer Donna Karan is under fire for defending Weinstein and blaming the victims instead. Karan stated that the victims might have been asking for it. McGowan also retaliated on her and called her ‘deplorable’.

Former POTUS Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama also released a statement condemning Weinstein. The Obama couple stated that they are disgusted with the scandal. They also added that applauding the courage of women.

Weinstein released a formal statement apologizing for the way he behaved. He is reportedly heading to Europe for sex addiction rehabilitation.

“I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office — or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company by its board amidst the sexual harassment allegations. The company was allegedly considering on changing the company’s name but Weinstein begged for a second chance. However, it is apparent that no second chances were given.

