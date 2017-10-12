Khloe Kardashian Pregnant: ‘KUWTK’ Star Predicted Own Pregnancy In Previous Snaps?

Khloe Kardashian has always been vocal about wanting a baby even before when she was married to Lamar Odom. Unfortunately, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star encountered more problems than progress in getting pregnant at the time. Now, it appears that Kylie Jenner’s older sister is finally expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. But did she predict her own alleged pregnancy?

Despite initially wanting to keep their romance as low key as possible, Tristan Thompson risked their privacy and went all out to surprise Khloe Kardashian on her 33rd birthday back in June.

Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat to share three sweet Polaroids of her and Tristan Thompson from her birthday shindig. Although the snaps looked pretty normal for two people in love, the words written on one of the images caught everyone’s attention.

In the photo where Khloe Kardashian was seen wiping her boyfriend’s lips, the words “Dad + Mom” were written on it. As expected, the snap started whispers and speculations that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may be pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby at the time. A few months later, it appears that Khloe may have predicted her own pregnancy.

Before things gotten out of hand, a source told TMZ at the time that these are just their cute pet names for each other. However, Khloe Kardashian has previously revealed in one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes that Tristan Thompson wanted to have five or six kids with her so for the TV personality to be pregnant right now makes a lot of sense.

Recent reports even revealed that Khloe Kardashian is allegedly about four months along in her pregnancy.

My cutie pie! ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

This is certainly not the first time that Khloe Kardashian has faced pregnancy rumors. The reality star has previously revealed that she and Tristan Thompson have been talking about getting married and having a baby. The blonde beauty has also been spotted numerous times sporting a massive rock on that specific finger, sparking rumors that she was already engaged to the 26-year-old Canadian professional basketball player.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to comment on these claims.

❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]