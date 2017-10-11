Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott has been walking on thin ice for months when it comes to the back child support he owes his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. Back in March the two agreed on a payment plan, but reportedly, McDermott hasn’t kept up his end of the deal because Eustace has just filed an affidavit that can send him to jail. Eustace has threatened to send McDermott to jail before but has not followed through. Now she has signed and filed the paperwork to tell the judge that McDermott is in contempt.

The last time Mary Jo Eustace took Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott to court, Judge Colin Leis explained that due to his contempt of court, Dean McDermott needed to take things seriously because he could go to jail.

“This is a criminal proceeding, you could get jail time.”

Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott was said to look “flushed and sweaty” while explaining to the judge that he was in a dire financial situation and was in need of a public defender for his case. A source said that in the hallway of the courthouse, McDermott begged his ex to let him have one more chance to make good on his back child support. Mary Jo Eustace reportedly caved and agreed to let McDermott make payments to get current.

But sources are saying that Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott has not kept up his end of the deal, and his ex-wife has now followed through on her threat to put him behind bars. Today Mary Jo Eustace finally signed and filed the affidavit with the Superior Court of California that will lead to another contempt charge.

Eustace reportedly finally lost patience when Dean McDermott didn’t follow through on their agreed-upon payment schedule. Sources are also saying that the lack of payments combined with the lavish lifestyle that McDermott and Spelling continue to live have frustrated Eustace.

But sources say that what really set Mary Jo Eustace off was when the IRS drained the bank account of her son Jack McDermott (Dean is his father) because of the back taxes Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling owe the government. When Jack’s bank account was drained, his father was vacationing in Iceland with his wife Tori Spelling and could not be contacted.

Sources say that this is the second time Jack McDermott’s bank account has been emptied by the IRS.

“This is the second time it’s happened. Dean owes about $800 for Jack’s apartment. In March, Eustace took 50-year-old McDermott to court in a bid to collect $108,000 in allegedly unpaid spousal support. As she prepares to do so again, he keeps telling her to give him more time.”

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott welcomed their fifth child this year (McDermott’s sixth) amidst continuing financial woes.

Do you think Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott will be sent to jail this time by his ex, Mary Jo Eustace, or will she give him yet another chance?

