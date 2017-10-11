‘General Hospital’ Rumors: Could Vanessa Marcil Land In Port Charles Soon?

General Hospital is getting ready for an intense November sweeps period. The return of Steve Burton has fans on edge. It is one big guessing game now, especially with the reveal of Andrew the long-lost Quartermaine twin. With familiar faces returning to Port Charles, General Hospital may have a few more surprises in store for viewers.

Vanessa Marcil held the role of Brenda Barrett on General Hospital. She was Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) love interest. The two were hot and cold, much like his relationship with Carly (Laura Wright) now. The last time Marcil was in Port Charles was 2013. A lot could have happened in four years and with the recent rumors about Brenda being Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) mom, fans are getting excited.

According to Soap Hub, Vanessa Marcil teased a big announcement coming in two weeks. Immediately, General Hospital viewers jumped to the conclusion she would be heading back to Port Charles for some unfinished business. The post eluded to the news coming in two weeks, which would be right around the time November sweeps officially begins. With Steve Burton back, adding Marcil to the General Hospital cast would be a huge bonus. Ratings are important and with the comments made on social media, Marcil back on the scene would be a lucrative move for the daytime soap.

Big new announcement coming in the next two weeks!!!! ???????????????????? A post shared by vanessamarcilmlovesk (@vanessamarcilmlovesk) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

Oscar’s parents have yet to be identified. General Hospital fans have theories on who they could be, especially because he is overly careful about not letting Sonny and Carly talk to his mom. There has been very little mention of his father, but his mom has been brought up on several occasions. Could Brenda Barrett be the reason Oscar is keeping quiet? Vanessa Marcil could easily pass as his mother. How interesting would it be to find out that Carly’s daughter is dating Brenda’s son?

While the waiting game will be hard, General Hospital fans plan to see what Vanessa Marcil has in store for her following. Aside from a Port Charles return, there are some rumors circulating around returning to a co-hosting gig. At this point, it could be anything. General Hospital is pulling out all the stops though, and adding Brenda Barrett back would fit right into the plan like the missing puzzle piece found under the couch.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]