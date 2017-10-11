Kate Gosselin Wishes Twins A Happy Birthday, Gets Shade Thrown At Her In The Process

It seems that Kate Gosselin can’t even wish her twins a happy birthday without making the news. This time around, however, it’s because she’s had shade thrown at her for loving her twins on their birthday…which isn’t very nice, to say the least.

The Stir was the first to bring the scoop: according to them, Kate Gosselin took to her Instagram to wish her twin daughters, Cara and Mady, a happy 17th birthday. She posted a throwback picture of the twins on Instagram with a loving message to celebrate their special day.

“Happy birthday to my girls! My heart hurts because you’re almost adults and will soon leave for college, yet it smiles because I am seeing who you’ve become: brilliant, beautiful, kind, caring, logical, responsible, empathetic, honest, amazing individuals! I love you both SO VERY MUCH! Let’s have a wonderful day together celebrating YOU!” she wrote.

Of course, there isn’t a day that goes by that Kate Gosselin doesn’t get slammed in the comments section of Instagram, and posting a photo of her twin daughters on their birthday is no different — because it’s a day that ends in Y.

“I bet they can’t wait to get away from you, Kate,” wrote one social media fan. Another slammed the mother-of-eight for being “insensitive” and demanded to know where her troubled son, Collin, was.

The kids are in the pool, the puppies r napping inside. I’m outside grilling…&Shokas guarding us all #ILoveSummer pic.twitter.com/d8GpEd8VUl — Kate Gosselin (@Kateplusmy8) June 20, 2016

Of course, there are some people who don’t like Kate Gosselin, no matter what she does, and perhaps they have a good reason to feel the way they do.

According to the Daily Mail, her ex-husband’s mother feels that she needs psychological help.

Pamela Gosselin Castello — who is, of course, Jon Gosselin’s mother — has said that Kate has made the children repeat, in a chant, that they will not visit their father. What’s more, she has also said that she wants a “psych evaluation” for Kate Gosselin, especially after she’s spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills.

Castello also said that it’s not just Kate that she wants a “psych evaluation” for — rather, it’s the whole family. However, she also said that Kate Gosselin doesn’t believe that there’s anything wrong with her, but argues that this is all the more reason she needs psychological help.

Sounds like a mess all around!

