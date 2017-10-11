Scientology: Leah Remini Believes One Actor Can Put An End To The Controversial Church

Despite promoting and defending Scientology for years, Leah Remini is now doing the exact opposite of what she was doing for the controversial church before. Her critical docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath has already won an Emmy after exposing what was really going on inside the cult-like religion. Even though she already successfully educated the viewers about Scientology, she believes that one actor can finally put an end to what she called an “abusive organization.”

After officially leaving Scientology in 2013, Leah Remini has always been vocal about her feelings about the controversial church. The 47-year-old actress believes that Scientology is brainwashing its members into thinking that they can make the world a better place and believing that people outside the community are nothing but big troubles.

While the promises of Scientology are very tempting for people to join the institution, Leah Remini noted that it is certainly not all rainbows and butterflies being a part of the cult-like religion. The actress revealed that members are being abused and families are being torn apart, which is the reason why she has decided to speak against the church that she believed in ever since she was just 9-years-old.

Despite the success of the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series, the actress still feels that educating people about the organization is not enough. Leah Remini believes that Scientology should be stopped and no better person can do that than Hollywood superstar and Scientology poster boy, Tom Cruise.

Leah Remini was a guest star on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher back in February and she talked about her ongoing battle with Scientology. Her acts against the controversial church have clearly impressed the 61-year-old comedian, political commentator, and television host, who also made an anti-religion documentary Religulous in 2008.

Bill Maher was the first one who suggested that Tom Cruise could end Scientology. Leah Remini then fully agreed to it and explained that the Mission: Impossible 6 actor is considered as a highly-influential person in the cult-like religion so Scientologists look up to him.

So if Tom Cruise will leave Scientology, Leah Remini believes that members will definitely follow his lead.

