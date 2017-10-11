Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 13? [Spoilers]

There was major drama during the nomination ceremony on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight, as the players were definitely not on the same page. A decision was finally made, but who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Find out the Episode 13 results from tonight below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, we finished things up with last week’s elimination. The double cross was drawn and it was Tony and Aneesa heading into the elimination challenge to take on Dario and Veronica. It was Veronica and Tony winning the challenge, which meant Dario and Aneesa were heading to the Redemption House. During the new challenge, it was a team challenge and the winning team got to nominate two people for elimination, but also got to send two people directly to the Redemption House. The Green Team (Veronica, Jordan, Kailah, Tony and Britni) won and will do their nominations and eliminations tonight.

Eliminations

We went back to last week’s challenge and the winners had to send one guy and one girl to the Redemption House. For the guys, they all voted to eliminate CT. For the girls, they all voted to eliminate Cara Maria.

Redemption House

Cara Maria and CT arrived at the house and Aneesa was not excited to see Cara Maria, as she lost to her in a challenge before. Dario is not happy either, but he is hoping to take down CT an earn his stripes on The Challenge XXX.

You made him angry. You won't like him when he's angry ???? #TheChallengeXXX pic.twitter.com/zr0trQ6C8f — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) October 11, 2017

Nominations

The winners discussed the nominations for tonight and they were definitely torn on this one. TJ Lavin arrived in the house and it was time for the nominations on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30. For the girls, it is Jemmye nominated. For the guys, it was a tie between Leroy and Hunter. TJ said if they can’t come to a consensus, all five of the winners would go to The Presidio and face the double cross. What started as a “burn vote” for Britni, turned into Leroy being nominated.

The Double Cross

It was time to find the opponents for Leroy and Jemmye. The losers faced the double cross on The Challenge XXX. The guys went first and Derrick drew the double cross, so he was safe and he sent Hunter into the elimination challenge. For the girls, Jenna got the double cross and she was safe. Jenna sent Camila into elimination.

Elimination Challenge

For this challenge, it is called “Body Check.” There were two doors made out of paper in the middle of The Presidio and a bell 20 feet away. They had to smash through the door, run around the bell, then smash through the other door and smash through their opponent and ring the other bell. First to ring bell got a point. First player to two points wins the challenge.

Results

For the guys, it was beyond close. Hunter won, but did injure his hand in the process. For the girls, Camila was a beast and won this one. That means Leroy and Jemmye have been eliminated tonight on The Challenge XXX and headed to the Redemption House.

[Featured Image by Lars Niki/Getty Images]