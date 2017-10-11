‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Juliet’s Miscarriage Shocker – Keeps Cane In The Dark, Plots Next Move?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Juliet (Laur Allen) will continue to face complications in her pregnancy. Several weeks ago when she first complained of stomach pain, her doctor diagnosed her with placenta previa. It increased her odds of having a miscarriage or complications in delivery. In soap land, every baby comes into the world under the most dramatic circumstances possible.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the likelihood of both Juliet and her baby surviving is slim. The Y&R fans have not taken to Juliet over the past six months, which is a clue that the actress’ time on the soap could be ending soon. The viewers were upset when Lily and Cane broke up — they don’t want to see Cane paired with Juliet.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that the viewers do not want to see Juliet and Cane (Daniel Goddard) raise the baby together. CBS has several options to end the storyline, each with their own set of drama.

First, Juliet could suffer complications in delivery. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Juliet may die during childbirth, leaving Cane to raise the child alone. This option would pave the way for Cane and Lily (Christel Khalil) to find their way back to each other and raise the child together.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that even if Juliet is no longer in the picture, the child’s existence would be a constant reminder that Cane cheated in Japan. While in time, Lily may be able to get past the one-night stand, it could be quite some time before she’s ready to trust Cane again.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Sept. 18-22. Cane has a plan to save his marriage. https://t.co/MCKHW6P7ln #YR pic.twitter.com/4RIT0F2Gtm — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 16, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that another option is Juliet could have a miscarriage. It would be a way to reunite Cane and Lily without adding any baby mama drama in the mix. It would allow Y&R to write Juliet off the show. A few days ago, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) told Juliet that if she weren’t pregnant, Cane wouldn’t pay any attention to her.

During the week of October 16, Juliet will suffer more stomach pain. It seems to suggest that her pregnancy is in trouble. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Juliet may have a miscarriage and try to hide it from Cane. While she keeps Cane in the dark, Juliet will plot her next move.

Juliet’s plans will hit a snag when it’s time to deliver her child. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will find herself in an awkward spot. Will that force her to take drastic measures and kidnap a baby to pass off as her baby? Will Cane suspect that something isn’t quite right?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images]