The seventh season of Game of Thrones certainly concluded with a cliffhanger as the resurrected Viserion destroyed a huge part of The Wall and allowed the White Walkers to march through. However, fans were also concerned that Tormund Giantsbane and Beric Dondarrion have been killed by the ruin of Eastwatch. But is it possible that the Lightning Lord will make one final sacrifice to ensure that Tormund will be able to warn Jon Snow and reunite with Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones Season 8?

Beric Dondarrion certainly is more than just a one-eyed warrior who wields a flaming sword. The Lord of Blackhaven has led the Brotherhood without Banners with Thoros of Myr, who has brought him back to life several times. Beric’s most recent resurrection was after his fight against Sandor Clegane in the third season. Unfortunately, it looks like the Lightning Lord is down to his last life in Game of Thrones Season 8.

The death of Thoros of Myr in the episode “Eastwatch” confirms that Beric Dondarrion will not be coming back to life if he had perished in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. Is there a possibility that Beric had survived only to save Tormund Giantsbane from certain death?

There are speculations that Beric Dondarrion was not killed by the fall of Eastwatch in “The Dragon and The Wolf” but he will discover that Tormund Giantsbane was not as lucky. It is possible that Beric will realize Tormund’s importance and will pass the flame of life to the wildling in Game of Thrones Season 8. After all, in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, the Lord of Blackhaven had done the same thing to resurrect Catelyn Stark, who became Lady Stoneheart.

So what are the chances that Beric Dondarrion will not live long in Game of Thrones Season 8? The odds are not looking good for the Lightning Lord, especially now that Kristofer Hivju and Ben Crompton have already been spotted in Belfast. Although the actors who play Tormund and Dolorous Edd are preparing for filming, there was no sign of Richard Dormer, the man who plays Beric on the show.

Find out if Beric Dondarrion will survive along with Tormund Giantsbane when Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO in early 2019.

[Featured Image by HBO]