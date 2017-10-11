‘Days Of Our Lives’ Casting Shocker: ‘Young And The Restless’ Star Greg Rikaart To Appear In Salem

Greg Rikaart who played the role of Kevin Fisher in the Young and the Restless is set to appear in Days of Our Lives in 2018. A representative from Days of Our Lives confirmed the rumors. It seems like Ron Carlivati has another twist in mind by next year given the number of stars who are set to appear in Salem by next year.

Greg Rikaart announced his departure from the CBS soap Young and the Restless after 14 years. There were different opinions as to the reason behind the actor’s decision. While leaving the soap after more than a decade might have been a sad affair for the actor, Rikaart revealed he was excited about his future endeavors. He went on to thank everyone who supported and encouraged him hinting the journey is just the beginning.

In a shocking twist, Young and the Restless made the decision to hire Rikaart back to play Kevin due to the current arc. However, there has been no confirmation as to how long the actor will play the role. Given the latest news from TVLine, it seems like the future is holding great things from Rikaart.

Rikaart received a Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for playing the role of Kevin in 2005. This was not the first time Days of Our Lives shocked fans with its casting news. Tyler Christopher, who is well-known for playing the role of Nicolas Cassadine in General Hospital, was also hired for a role on the NBC soap. With Carlivati taking over the NBC daytime soap, there are bound to be more casting shockers ahead.

As for the role Rikaart will play in Days of Our Lives, the rep who confirmed the news kept mum. The actor’s role will apparently remain a mystery for the next few months, and the air date for Days of Our Lives episodes where Rikaart will appear will be in the Spring of 2018.

The rep confirmed Greg Rikaart will appear in multiple episodes. While news that the actor will be in Days of Our Lives is a huge shocker, the source revealed he will not be a permanent face in Salem and his appearance in the NBC soap will not prevent him from taking a recurring role on the Young and the Restless.

