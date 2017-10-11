Tamra Judge Thinks Vicki Gunvalson Was Never Her Friend: Used Her For ‘RHOC’ Fame And Ratings?

Tamra Judge decided that she should sit down with Vicki Gunvalson during Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County because she wanted to get some closure on the entire situation. Tamra really wanted to find closure and get an apology from her former friend, because she claimed that Vicki kept hurting her and spreading false rumors about her life, her business, and her husband. But Vicki had the same thing in mind, as she wanted an apology from Tamra. It didn’t take long for Judge to walk out of the conversation. She had decided to close the door on their friendship for good.

According to a new report, Tamra Judge has now had time to reflect on her friendship and she’s now revealing all of the things that Vicki has done to hurt her. She also points out that she questions whether Gunvalson was ever really a true friend because she has hurt Tamra once before. The two argued previously because Judge believed that Gunvalson was in on the cancer scandal with Brooks Ayers, as she admitted to fabricating some stories to get her co-stars off her back. But if Vicki was never Tamra’s true friend, what was she?

Don’t want to miss tonight’s episode. I meet with Vicki and What do YOU think happens? Peggy & Diko celebrate 22 years of marriage ???? #RHOC #bravo A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

“I knew I had to get up and walk away before I lost it. She’s proved to me that she’s incapable of being a good person and doing the right thing. She doesn’t deserve my friendship. I believe that the friendships you keep are a reflection of who you are. She’s not a good friend, and I’m starting to question if she ever was,” Tamra Judge explains about her former friend, adding that she was shocked that Vicki would make up another story as to why Eddie would be married to Tamra if he was gay, writing, “When I asked Vicki why Eddie would be with me if he was gay, she told me that maybe he wanted me to buy him a gym.”

If Vicki was never a true friend to Tamra, why did she invest so much time with her? Was she doing it to get close to Judge for the sake of ratings, as she knew Tamra would explode and get angry when she pressed her buttons? Would she use Judge and her personal problems as a way to create drama for the sake of ratings? If Judge’s comments about Vicki possibly never being a true friend is true, then it may be one of the biggest calculated moves ever made in the entire Real Housewives franchise. While Tamra can only speculate as to what Vicki was doing, Gunvalson appears to be genuine in her efforts to make peace with her former friend.

What do you think about Tamra Judge’s comments about her friendship with Vicki Gunvalson? Are you surprised that she may be done with Vicki for good after walking out of their coffee meeting?

