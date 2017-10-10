‘Survivor’ Season 35 Spoilers: Game-Changing Twist Coming For Final 4

Things have just gotten started on Survivor Season 35, but it looks like a big game-changing twist is going to hit Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers later in the season. What is this game-changing twist on Survivor 2017? It will affect the final four castaways, so get the details below in our Survivor Season 35 spoilers.

Last week on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, we started to see more and more alliances formed. We also saw Joe from the Hustlers Tribe find a hidden immunity idol but had to share the news with Cole because he felt Cole had it himself. The Healers Tribe lost the immunity challenge and headed to trial, where they voted Simone off.

Now we head into a new week on Survivor Season 35 tomorrow night. While we are only three weeks into this new season, it looks like Inside Survivor is giving us some final four spoilers. There is no mention of the final four castaways on Survivor 2017, but this has to do with how the final three are picked.

In previous seasons, the final four contestants competed in the final immunity challenge of the season. The winner would guarantee themselves a spot in the final three. Now that victory comes with an even bigger prize on Survivor Season 35.

For this new season, it looks like the final four contestants will compete in the final immunity challenge of the season. The winner still guarantees themselves a spot in the final three and a chance to prove to the jury why they deserve to win that $1 million prize. However, they also get to pick one of the other three castaways to join them in final three.

Yes, the winner of the final immunity challenge of the season gets a spot in the final three but also gets to choose one person to join them in final three. From there, the other two castaways will battle it out in a fire-making competition. The winner of that battle makes final three and the loser joins the jury.

As Inside Survivor states, this is huge for the game and will allow strong players the opportunity to make it to final three without getting voted out. It also could prevent a weak player being taken to final three because they know they can be beat, especially if that weak player loses the fire-making challenge.

What do you think of this new twist on Survivor Season 35?

