‘New York Times’ Says Editor In O’Keefe Undercover Video Violated Ethical Standards

Controversial muckraker James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas crew dropped another hidden camera video today in their “American Pravda” series about mainstream media industry bias, this time involving an apparently anti-Trump New York Times staffer.

“In a video published Tuesday online by O’Keefe, Nicholas Dudich, identified as the Times‘ audience strategy editor, is seen explaining his role at the news organization and apparently revealing his personal biases against Trump,” the Washington Examiner explained.

In the edited footage, the alleged staffer claims he is a gatekeeper for New York Times videos pushed out on social media, noting that his “imprint” is on all of them. He appears to be dismissive of journalistic objectivity and also seems to imply that anti-Trump videos are sent to the head of the line.

The Times staffer, who says he previously worked for the Obama and Hillary Clinton presidential campaigns, also discusses targeting Trump businesses to ruin the Trump brand, which in his view would encourage President Trump to step down as commander-in-chief. He also makes reference to targeting Donald Trump Jr., whom he describes as a “dumb f***.”

In the hidden camera video, the staffer also claims to be ex-FBI Director James Comey’s godson as well as a former member of the far-left Antifa activist group and that he punched out a neo-Nazi in a past confrontation.

“At one point in the video, he apparently reflects on joining the Clinton campaign because he deemed Trump to be a ‘threat,'” the Washington Examiner added.

#AmericanPravda NYT video shows editor totally ditching the pretense of objectivity. Thanks, hidden cameras! VIDEO: https://t.co/YEN7rWHCYj pic.twitter.com/zPcyqYpfdr — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) October 10, 2017

In response to the Project Veritas video, the New York Times released a statement this afternoon imparting that the news organization is reviewing the situation and will provide further updates if possible, while suggesting that the staffer in question may have overstated his influence within the company.

“Based on what we’ve seen in the Project Veritas video, it appears that a recent hire in a junior position violated our ethical standards and misrepresented his role. In his role at The Times, he was responsible for posting already published video on other platforms and was never involved in the creation or editing of Times videos.”

The Gateway Pundit claims that the New York Times released its follow-up story about actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie being harassed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein as a way to distract media industry attention away from the Project Veritas video.

O’Keefe has indicated that there are more Times-related Project Veritas videos on the way, however.

Project Veritas published a video today purporting to show a junior NYT staffer who is a recent hire. The official NYT response: pic.twitter.com/Skp5Fv05Ye — Clifford Levy (@cliffordlevy) October 10, 2017

Over the summer, James O’Keefe released several undercover videos featuring CNN employees who work for the network that President Trump famously labeled “very Fake News.” In one, high-profile CNN commentator Van Jones appeared to acknowledge on hidden camera that the Trump-Russia scandal narrative is a “big nothing burger.” The day before, Project Veritas dropped a video that showed a long-time CNN producer conceding on clandestine tape that the network’s ongoing coverage of the President Trump-Russia investigation is “mostly bulls**t” and a ratings grab. Alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign has consumed a large amount of airtime on CNN.

Hi, @nycscribe, Managing Editor of NYT, what does your paper have to say about this NYT editor violating your ethics guidelines? pic.twitter.com/eRYg7fvLrd — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 10, 2017

Watch the Project Veritas undercover video purportedly with a New York Times content editor and draw your own conclusions.

