Pregnant Kate Middleton Shows Off Baby Bump For The First Time, Guests Call Determined Middleton A ‘Fighter’

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy is barely 12 weeks along according to E! News, but already there’s a tiny baby bump showing. Middleton hasn’t been seen in public since she and Prince William announced that they are expecting a third baby, so royal watchers were agog to see the first signs of Kate’s pregnancy.

Fans were rewarded with pics of Kate’s “adorable” baby bump as she made the rounds at a Buckingham Palace reception in honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10. The Duchess of Cambridge’s last public appearance was back in August before the royal pregnancy rumors were confirmed.

Middleton struggles with pregnancy because of severe morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum. During her first two pregnancies, she had to cancel several public engagements after she became incapacitated and even spent time in the hospital.

With Middleton’s third pregnancy, the Duchess took six weeks off to help get through the first difficult weeks. The Daily Mail shared that Middleton is starting to feel better and her “condition is improving” now that she’s almost through the first trimester of pregnancy.

Guests at the reception were thrilled to get a chance to see the Duchess looking radiant and absolutely gorgeous in lace, and one described her as “a fighter” who doesn’t give in easily to sickness.

“She’s amazing. What a fighter that she’s here.”

Her pale blue lace dress sported a belted waistline just above the growing baby bump and black velvet ribbon detailing at the neckline and ruffled wrists. The fashion-setting duchess wore black high heels to match, despite her uncomfortable pregnancy.

Kate Middleton joined Prince William and Prince Harry in representing the royals’ mental health campaign, Heads Together. The campaign focuses on reducing stigma around mental health and includes a special project to help families and children, a subject very close to Middleton’s heart as she prepares to become a mother for the third time.

On #WorldMentalHealthDay, The Duke & Duchess and Prince Harry attend a reception to celebrate those working in the mental health sector. pic.twitter.com/jmWcnWafm6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 10, 2017

Kate has previously spoken about the challenges of parenthood, and both Middleton and Prince William admit that, even for them, parenting isn’t easy. Being pregnant only makes it more difficult, and Kate Middleton wants to make sure that other mothers get the support they need.

Kate, William, and Harry have dedicated enormous time and effort to changing how people think about mental health. The issue is important to them, and Kate Middleton would have been determined to be present for the palace reception, despite her pregnancy and morning sickness troubles.

Prince Harry is so passionate about the campaign and the need for mental health awareness that he even took a rare selfie with the son of a “hero” who served his country in the armed forces.

I seldom take a #selfie this was with the son of a #Hero that served in his country at a rally for #MentalHealthWeek #Invictus #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/jFJmyiw4T8 — Prince Harry (@HRHHenryWindsor) October 10, 2017

[Featured Image by Heathcliff O’Malley/Getty Images]