NFL Expert Picks Week 6: CBS Analysts Reveal Week 6 Predictions, Includes Panthers Beating Eagles

NFL expert picks for Week 6 are already coming in from CBS analysts. One of the most noteworthy Week 6 NFL predictions is that the Carolina Panthers will beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Cam Newton and the Panthers have taken over first place in the NFC South and a new report by CBS Sports picks them to beat the first place team from the NFC East (the Eagles). It may be the most important game during the Week 6 NFL schedule and fans will get to see it take place during primetime on Thursday night (Oct. 12).

Game time for the Panthers vs. Eagles is at 8:25 p.m. ET on Thursday night, with CBS and NFL Network carrying it for the national audience. With no undefeated teams left in the NFC, the winner of this game will emerge as the early No. 1 seed for the 2018 NFL Playoffs. There are still a lot of games left to be played in the regular season, but moving to 5-1 and taking over the driver’s seat in the conference is certainly an advantageous route to take to the postseason. The analysts are a bit split on whether this will be an offensive or defensive oriented game.

There are a few other contentious games in the Week 6 NFL expert picks, including the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs moved to 5-0 with an important Week 5 victory, pushing the team to an even larger lead on the rest of the AFC. Only one other team has escaped picking up its second loss already and that is the 3-1 Denver Broncos. If the Broncos can keep playing well, the AFC West could see some great games to finish the season. As for the Week 6 NFL predictions, the analysts slightly side with the Chiefs over the Steelers.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed DE Alex McCalister to the practice squad and released WR Rashard Davis from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/HrjbN4Tc2J — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 10, 2017

There are also a lot of one-sided games getting predicted in the Week 6 NFL expert picks. The unanimous predictions include the Baltimore Ravens beating the Chicago Bears, the Atlanta Falcons beating the Miami Dolphins, the Washington Redskins beating the San Francisco 49ers, the New Orleans Saints beating the Detroit Lions, and the Green Bay Packers beating the Minnesota Vikings.

Two games where the CBS analysts did not submit predictions are the Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans. As for the Week 6 byes, they belong to the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals. The Week 6 NFL expert picks aren’t set in stone yet and could shift as the games get close, but currently, the predictions reveal that there could be some really competitive games on the NFL schedule.

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks (CBS Sports)

Carolina Panthers beat Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots beat New York Jets

Houston Texans beat Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons beat the Miami Dolphins

Washington Redskins beat the San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints beat the Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos beat the New York Giants

Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers (No Pick)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans (No Pick)

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]