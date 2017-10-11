Jill Duggar’s Husband, Derick Dillard, Slammed For Comments About Racism

Derick Dillard, the husband of Counting On star Jill Duggar, has sparked outrage by claiming that racism isn’t a major issue in the United States. His recent tweet about race is the just the latest in a series of controversial statements relating to the topic.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard recently announced that they were abandoning their mission work in El Salvador, which means that they’re staying put in Arkansas for the foreseeable future. Since their return to the United States, Derick has spent a lot of his free time tweeting about politics and other issues affecting the nation. However, some netizens think that his patriotism has blinded him to one of the country’s biggest problems.

As CafeMom reports, Jill Duggar’s husband infuriated some of his Twitter followers by attempting to downplay the discrimination and systemic oppression that many minorities face on a daily basis. In an October 9 tweet, Derick Dillard opined that racism is “an anomaly” and that the United States is “one of the least racist countries in the world.” His thoughts on the issue greatly differ from those of Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald. In a 2016 Instagram post, Derick’s brother-in-law wrote that he finds it “so appalling how out of touch many white believers are with their black brothers and sisters in the faith (and Hispanic and others as well).”

The US is one of the least racist countries in the world. In unity, let’s strive to protect & improve this anomaly in history. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 10, 2017

Derick’s Twitter followers were quick to let him know just how strongly they disagree with his views on racism.

“Your privilege is showing… racism may not exist in your ‘world’ but it’s real everywhere else,” read one response to his tweet.

“We still have instances of police brutality and targeting of the black community. Derick, you’re white. That’s why you’re not seeing this,” another critic wrote.

One of Derick’s Twitter followers pointed out a specific example of racism that the Duggar husband either ignored or failed to see. Last month, Derick took to Twitter to congratulate Roy Moore on his victory in the Alabama Senate primary. As reported by the Hill, Moore has referred to Native Americans and Asians using the racist terms “reds and yellows.”

Recent polls back the Twitter critics’ claims that Derick Dillard’s views on racism are connected to the color of his skin. According to CNN, a poll from the Public Religion Research Institute found that 87 percent of black Americans believe that people of color face a lot of discrimination. Only 49 percent of white Americans agree.

Derick’s controversial tweet contradicts one of his previous statements about racism. Back in August, he acknowledged that racism is a serious problem. The Counting On star characterized racism as “evil” in response to the Charlottesville, Virginia white nationalist rally where a young woman lost her life.

It's deplorable what's happened in Virginia this wkd. Praying 4 those affected by these unacceptable violent acts of hatred. Racism is evil! — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 13, 2017

Last month, Derick used Twitter to weigh in on another race-related issue. As OK! Magazine reports, he was criticized for complaining about one of Donald Trump’s favorite Twitter topics, NFL players who kneel during the national anthem. Derick vowed that he would boycott the NFL as long as players keep taking a knee to protest police brutality and systemic oppression against people of color, and he called the anthem demonstrations “as un-American as it gets.”

On September 30, Derick retweeted a Fox & Friends video clip about the anthem protests. In the video, a black political activist says it’s a “false narrative” that black American citizens face oppression because of the color of their skin.

.@Kathy4Truth: "'Because you're black in America, you will be oppressed' – that's a FALSE narrative." pic.twitter.com/I1a6GQl0zj — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2017

While Jill Duggar’s husband has come to the conclusion that racism isn’t a big problem in the United States, a majority of his fellow Americans disagree with his views. According to a recent poll conducted by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, 70 percent of Americans believe that race relations are poor in the nation.

