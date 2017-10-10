‘The Sims 4’ Create-A-Pet Tool Lets Players Mix Breeds, Apply Stencils To Pets In ‘Cats & Dogs’

When the “Cats & Dogs” expansion releases next month, players of The Sims 4 will welcome pets into their homes. Like Sims, pets have traits dictating their personalities and they can be further customized in the improved Create-a-Pet menu of the game. Players can design their perfect pet with the new features in the Create-a-Pet tool in The Sims 4.

Like previous installments of The Sims franchise, players can create their pets in “Cats & Dogs.” Instead of utilizing layers like pet creation used in The Sims 3, players can simply paint directly on the pet’s coat. Players can even rotate the markings, erase them, or even select opacity without worrying about the layer, according to The Sims 4 website. Stencils let players pick specific designs for their pet’s coat, too.

The Create-a-Pet tool in The Sims 4 also mimics the controls found in the current Create-a-Sim tool. While editing a pet in the Create-a-Pet menu, players can click and drag a pet’s features to alter them directly. For instance, players can adjust a puppy’s ears, lengthen a dog’s snout, or modify a cat’s eyes. While creating a pet, players can also set the animal’s traits, determining their personality. Traits like prowler, glutton, and aloof are perfect for feline friends. Dogs can have traits like adventurous, friendly, and smart. Many more traits are available to both cats and dogs in The Sims 4, offering truly unique combinations.

Players can start creating their pets with a specific breed in mind. The Create-a-Pet tool has a searchable database of existing breeds, and players can even select two breeds and mix them. The Sims 4 Create-a-Pet tool even lets players dress up their pet in new outfits. Clown clothes, bandanas, shark outfits, and many more clothes for animals are included in the expansion pack.

“Cats & Dogs” releases on November 10, adding furry friends to The Sims 4. As the Inquisitr reported, players cannot directly control an animal this time around, but Sims can command animals and influence their actions. Without direct control, players will find pets acting on their own rather unpredictably similar to how real pets act outside of the game.

The expansion adds pets, the new world of Brindleton Bay, the veterinarian job, pet clothes, new items, and Sim accessories. Like all expansion packs for The Sims 4, the pack costs $39.99 on Origin.

