Matt Damon Says He Didn’t Know About Harvey Weinstein’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Matt Damon has become the latest Hollywood actor to speak up about what he did and did not know when it came to Harvey Weinstein, and his alleged sexual misconduct. As the scandal around the former studio executive has continued to grow, many famous names have been thrown out as people who may have had an idea of what was happening. However, while some actors have in fact been accused of either helping Weinstein silence news reports or of knowing what was going on, according to Matt Damon, he is not one of those people.

In a new interview with Deadline, the actor actually spoke out after he was singled out as being someone who has helped to enable Harvey Weinstein’s behavior. As the father of four daughters, Damon has a much different recollection of how things have played out in the past, plus he also has some very strong opinions about the alleged sexual misconduct.

One of the main allegations levied against Matt Damon was that he helped to shut down an expose by Sharon Waxman, which would have been published in the New York Times and would have exposed Harvey Weinstein. According to Damon, what he recalled was a one minute television conversation between himself and Weinstein, in which the studio executive told him that the paper was writing a negative piece on a man named Fabrizio Lombardo, who the actor had worked with on The Talented Mr. Ripley.

I hope Matt Damon can stop lecturing us long enough to explain why he used his fame to protect the sexual predator Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/rOSzbdjnEf — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) October 9, 2017

The actor said that he was asked if he would be willing to call Sharon Waxman and tell her about his own personal experiences with the other man. Matt Damon said that this is all that he did and he was not asked to do anything in regards to covering anything up. In fact, the actor said that he had no problem telling Waxman about his experience because it was entirely professional, and he was unaware of anything else beyond that.

Matt Damon explained that he knew nothing else about the rest of Sharon Waxman’s piece, before he followed that up by saying that he “would never, ever, ever try to kill a story like that.” The actor said that it is simply not something he would be willing to do for anyone. According to a tweet from Waxman herself, it seems that the actor was not informed about the investigative nature of her piece. She said that she backs up Damon’s statement and made it clear that he would not have been aware of what exactly she was was writing about, because he should not have known about it at all.

I endorse Matt Damon's statement. He called me briefly,wasn't informed – nor shld he have been – abt investigative aspect of piece. @thewrap https://t.co/kTbOdYY7C8 — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) October 10, 2017

In terms of the allegations that have been levied against Harvey Weinstein, it seems that Matt Damon is sickened by the things that the other man has been accused of, according to E! News. Damon made it clear that even before he became famous he did not approve of this kind of behavior. Now as a father, he shared that this kind of predatory sexual behavior is the kind of thing that keeps him awake at night.

Matt Damon vowed that he knew absolutely nothing about Harvey Weinstein and he believes that this is the kind of behavior that happens behind closed doors. The actor apologized for potentially not seeing things that happened by saying that, “if there was ever an event that I was at and Harvey was doing this kind of thing and I didn’t see it, then I am so deeply sorry, because I would have stopped it.”

While Matt Damon may not have seen any clues as to what Harvey Weinstein may have been doing in terms of potential sexual misconduct, the actor has said that moving forward he plans to be more aware of what is going on around him. He said that he plans to “peel my eyes back now, farther than I ever have, to look for this type of behavior.” Damon said that while he feels horrible for what these women had to go through, he also believes that it is “wonderful they have this incredible courage and are standing up now.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]