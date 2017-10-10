Gwyneth Paltrow Says Harvey Weinstein Also Sexually Harassed Her; Then BF, Brad Pitt, Confronted The Producer

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the latest Hollywood stars to come forward and admit that Harvey Weinstein also sexually harassed her. Only 22-years-old at that time, the A-list actress narrated that the film producer hired her for a lead role in the movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Emma.

The movie launched Gwyneth Paltrow to stardom but there was an unpleasant incident behind her casting in the movie. She revealed that prior to the start of the shoot, Weinstein called her to his hotel suite at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. She was supposedly summoned for a meeting regarding work and everything began without any incident.

However, Paltrow recalled that Weinstein eventually made sexual advances by placing his hands on her and suggested that they move to the bedroom for some massage.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” the actress said in an interview.

She went on to say that she strongly refused his advances and later told Brad Pitt, her beau at that time, about what happened. The actor immediately confronted Harvey Weinstein and threatened to beat him up.

A source told People that the confrontation happened at a Hollywood party in 1995.

“Brad threatened Harvey,” the source said. “He got right in his face, poked him in the chest and said, ‘You will not ever do this to Gwyneth ever again.'”

Referring to the incident between her then boyfriend and Weinstein, Gwyneth Paltrow said that she thought the film mogul would fire her but she was only warned and told not to tell anyone else about his disgusting deed.

Now, more and more women are coming forward to attest that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or abused them. Coincidentally, another one of Brad Pitt’s ex, Angelina Jolie, confided that she was a victim as well.

The Maleficent star said that she had a bad experience with Weinstein in her younger years. Because of this, she vowed never to work with him again and tried to warn others too. Jolie added that the producer’s behavior towards women is totally unacceptable in any field and country.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie said Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them when they were young actresses https://t.co/O9xBKp45Ye — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 10, 2017

In any case, the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke out last week following a 10-month investigation by The New Yorker. In the report, several women alleged that the film exec used his power and position to take advantage of them. He promised or gave them work but he made them uncomfortable with his unwanted advances and someone even claimed that she was raped.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein has been ousted from Weinstein Co. in the wake of sexual harassment allegations detailed in a New York Times article https://t.co/9MuxXjYGyM pic.twitter.com/qKv4lCDNlq — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 9, 2017

As reported in New York Times, the harassment encounters have a similar pattern: First, Weinstein would invite them to a private place to talk about work, presenting them with scripts and other similar things. Next, the women had to put up with his advances and his tries to initiate massages. Finally, he would touch them, take his clothes off or straightforwardly offer them deals in exchange for sex.

Finally, as the scandal grew, with a number of women opening up about their unpleasant experiences and Hollywood stars issuing statements regarding Harvey Weinstein, the film producer was eventually fired from the company he co-founded.

[Featured Image by Mat Hayward/Getty Images]