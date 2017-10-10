BlizzCon 2017 Goodies Revealed For ‘Overwatch,’ ‘Diablo 3,’ And ‘Heroes Of The Storm’

On November 3, fans of Blizzard Entertainment will gather in California to preview upcoming content and view developer panels. BlizzCon 2017 is no different and like previous years, players can purchase a Virtual Ticket to enjoy the convention without the travel expense. Virtual Tickets offer purchasers a chance to see full coverage of BlizzCon 2017 including the opening ceremony, live coverage of all stages, and even the competition streams.

Attendees and Virtual Ticket owners also receive the BlizzCon 2017 in-Game goodies for each Blizzard Entertainment game. Today, the developer announced what those goodies will be for each game on the official BlizzCon website. Only Hearthstone players will have to wait until BlizzCon to find out what the Virtual Ticket includes for them. That bonus item is yet to be announced.

Overwatch players get another unique BlizzCon skin for one character. Instead of a Bastion skin this year, Virtual Ticket holders will receive the new Winston BlizzCon skin. Like the Bastion skin from last year’s BlizzCon, Winston’s special skin is blue and silver featuring the BlizzCon logo. This year’s Virtual Ticket is the only way to obtain Winston’s special skin, and it is available in-game right now for BlizzCon Virtual Ticket holders.

Diablo 3 players can unlock a new non-combat pet as part of the BlizzCon 2017 Virtual Ticket. The Murkromancer pet celebrates the recently released Necromancer class. The murloc pet has white hair like the Necromancer and sports a BlizzCon logo. The Murkromancer is not available yet in-game, but will be added to Diablo 3 after a future update.

Heroes of the Storm content is also part of the Virtual Ticket. Players of the MOBA will receive a spray, portrait, banner, and mount if they own a Virtual Ticket. The Nexus Razorback is the theme of each item with the BlizzCon logo featured on the banner. The mount is the Nexus Razorback and the razorback is the object of the spray and portrait as well. These items are not yet available within the game.

Finally, StarCraft 2 players will unlock skins for specific units like the SCV, the probe, and the drone. The BlizzCon 2017 skins for these units are junker themed. StarCraft 2 Virtual Ticket owners can find their skins in-game right now.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, the Virtual Ticket includes two new faction mounts for World of Warcraft players. The Orgrimmar Interceptor zeppelin mount and Stormwind Skychaser airship mount are available now as part of the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]