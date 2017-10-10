Leah Remini And Jennifer Lopez Team Up For New Big-Screen Romantic Comedy Movie

Leah Remini is quickly becoming the busiest woman in Hollywood. Remini, who recently won an Emmy award for her A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and currently stars with her longtime leading man Kevin James on the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait, has added another big collaboration to her resume. Leah will co-star with real-life best friend Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming big screen romantic comedy Second Act.

In the STXfilms feature, Jennifer Lopez will play a big-box store employee who reinvents her life, while Leah Remini will play Joan, her best friend and fellow big box employee from Queens, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In the film, J Lo’s character will get the chance to prove to Madison Avenue hotshots that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree. And it seems as though Leah Remini will be her wingwoman in her lifestyle change, based on the star’s recent social media post about the project.

Jennifer Lopez posted a selfie of herself and Leah on Instagram, teasing the way overdue big screen collaboration between the besties. J Lo captioned the photo with, “Every Lucy needs an Ethel. Look who is doing a movie together!! #SEcondAct@stxentertainment.”

Leah Remini and Jenifer Lopez have been best friends for years after meeting through Jennifer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony. Leah has been vocal about the fact that Scientology leaders tried to get her to recruit the pop superstar for their organization. Jennifer also fully supported Leah when she very publicly left the controversial church in 2013 after nearly 30 years as a member.

In her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, Remini wrote about the moment that she broke the news to Lopez that she was leaving the church of Scientology. Leah revealed that Jennifer could be pressured to end their friendship as part of the fallout, but J Lo shut that down, telling her bestie, “I don’t ever want to talk about this bulls**t again” and then handed Leah a chocolate chip cookie.

Because they are such close friends, it’s a little surprising that Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez have never made a movie together before. Leah has excellent comedic ability, as fans of the King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait know, so maybe the Lucy-Ethel comparison isn’t all that far-fetched.

[Featured Image by Mark Mainz/Getty Images]