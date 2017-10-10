Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Wants To Change Her Last Name From Lind To Lind-DeBoer?

Chelsea Houska’s daughter, Aubree, reportedly wants to change her last name from that of Adam Lind’s to a combination of Lind’s and Cole DeBoer’s.

Just days after the Teen Mom 2 couple celebrated their marriage with a second wedding ceremony and reception, an In Touch Weekly magazine report claims Aubree is ready to officially become the step-daughter of Houska’s husband and the sister of her second child, eight-month-old Watson DeBoer.

On October 10, the magazine revealed that Cole DeBoer has stepped up to the plate when it comes to taking on the father figure role for Aubree, and as fans have seen on Teen Mom 2, Aubree appears to be a big fan of her step-father and now wants her last name to be Lind-DeBoer. That said, Houska worries about how Lind would react to the news.

“I don’t know if it will bother your other dad,” Chelsea Houska explained to her daughter during Monday night’s episode of the MTV reality series.

While Adam Lind’s thoughts on the name change have yet to be established, Cole DeBoer has made it clear that he is on board with the idea and would be honored if the child’s name is ultimately changed. He even said that he was glad to hear that Aubree thought of the idea.

In other Adam Lind news, the former reality star, who quit filming scenes for Teen Mom 2 earlier this year, had recently made headlines after allegedly failing a drug test earlier this year. As fans might have seen, Houska opened up about her strained relationship with Lind during an episode of the show earlier this season and said that she worries about how Aubree will be impacted by his rumored use of drugs.

Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind dated on and off for years, and since their breakup, Lind has dated a number of women, including his most recent flame, Stasia Huber, whom he reportedly split from earlier this year.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

