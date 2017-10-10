Shannon Beador’s Reaction To Diko Reveals She And Husband Are Growing Apart

Shannon Beador has revealed that she and her husband are going through a rough patch while filming The Real Housewives of Orange County. Beador revealed she was devastated after her husband didn’t want to support her dream of opening a restaurant, and she added that she was stressed because she felt they were growing apart over her massive weight gain. Beador claims she was depressed over the weight gain and blamed Vicki Gunvalson for the sudden change in her body weight. But during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon was confronted by Diko Sulahian about an incident with her husband.

Her reaction proves that she’s not on the same page as her husband. She revealed she didn’t want to be involved, but she never really came to David Beador’s defense. On her Bravo blog, Shannon Beador explains that her husband would never do such a thing like question another woman’s cancer diagnosis, but she didn’t react like that when she was confronted by Diko. Instead, she broke down emotionally and felt like it was an attack on her and her marriage. Perhaps Beador realized just how distant she and David had become, as she had no idea that David was causing problems with Diko and his wife, Peggy Sulahian.

Celebrating the twins making their club volleyball teams! ????????❤️ #proud #didntgetitfromme #mylittleathletes A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

“I was just dumbfounded that Diko chose to focus on this non-issue when celebrating his 22nd wedding anniversary. Spend time with your wife. Spend time with your guests,” Shannon Beador explained on her Bravo blog, revealing, “And then let’s get to Peggy who was so hurt and “disgusted” by David engaging in a confusing conversation. She wasn’t even there. But she was so hurt, is still so hurt.”

It’s clear that Shannon Beador’s answer in her Bravo blog is much different than her answer when she was filming The Real Housewives of Orange County. In her conversation with Diko, Shannon didn’t come to David’s defense. She revealed that she didn’t know what her husband had said or done, and she didn’t tell Diko that her husband wouldn’t spread such rumors. Instead, Shannon broke down to Tamra Judge, crying about Diko talking to her about her husband’s behavior. Perhaps she was reminded of how little she had talked to her husband about their co-stars and about what had happened at Lydia McLaughlin’s party, where the conversation between Diko and David took place.

What do you think about Shannon Beador’s comments regarding her husband and her marriage? Do you think her reaction was odd, considering she should have defended her husband rather than break down?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]