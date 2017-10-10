‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast To Take A Day Off For Kit Harington And Rose Leslie’s Wedding

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie will soon tie the knot and in a true King of the North style, the Game of Thrones actor revealed that he requested to halt the show’s production for one day.

Speaking to Britain’s Jonathan Ross Show, the excited groom-to-be joked that it was the show’s fault anyway.

“I rang [the producer] up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually’… I was like, ‘You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.’ They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down.'”

HBO’s wildly popular show already started filming its final season. Nonetheless, the whole production is expected to last until the summer of 2018. This means that Kit and Rose will have a fall, winter, or even spring wedding.

The two, both 30, are known for their roles as Jon and Ygritte. They began dating in 2012 after playing the roles in the fantasy series. While many rooted for the duo, their on-screen tale turned out to be catastrophic with Ygritte dying in Jon’s arms.

In a previous interview with Standard Online, Rose said that even if she had a “fabulous time” working with Kit, she wouldn’t want Ygritte to return because Jon must learn how to “take charge of his own life.”

Her hopes became a reality with Jon and Daenerys now leading the kingdoms’ imminent battle with the White Walkers.

It wasn’t the first time Kit opened up about his lady love. He previously told L’Umo Vogue that it was easy falling in love with Rose while they were in Iceland.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

The pair confirmed their engagement in September. That time, Kit said that he initially planned to prepare a “romantic” proposal that involved setting up tree lights. However, he described being “under this beautiful night sky” and he knew he just had to pop the question.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will return in 2018 and HBO is doing its best to implement intense security measures to protect the show’ scripts. Liam Cunningham, known as Ser Davos Seaworth, told IGN that it’s difficult for him to open his scripts because of the heightened procedures. “It’s like pulling a pin out of a grenade,” he said.

HBO faced a series of leaks involving the storylines of the show’s seventh season. Some suggest that the network is now keeping its scripts in a location that may only be accessed by pre-approved devices.

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP]