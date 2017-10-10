University Of Hawaii Sends Email: ‘In Event Of Nuclear Attack’ Students, Staff To ‘Shelter In Place’

The ominous heading of an email spelled it out for the University of Hawaii students and faculty members who were suddenly thrust into the realization that school work was not the only thing looming over their heads this semester. “In the event of a nuclear attack” was the heading of an email glaring at students and staff from their electronic screens in the midst of North Korea’s reported nuclear missile tests.

The email gave specific instructions on what to do if the island comes under nuclear attack, according to the Facts Herald News.

The Hawaii News suggests that this email probably caused the students, staff, and faculty at the University of Hawaii to “do a double take” when first getting a gander at the subject line of that email. They were told to prepare for the “unlikely” but “not impossible” threat of a nuclear attack and radiation emergency.

The students and faculty were told to “shelter in place in case of a ballistic missile and nuclear attack by North Korea.” The email’s introduction said as follows.

“In light of concerns about North Korea missile tests, state and federal agencies are providing information about nuclear threats and what to do in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack and radiation emergency.”

A meeting held in September was attended by legislators who discussed preparing the residents of Hawaii for a potential nuclear or ballistic missile attack. One of the many things to come out of this meeting was the importance that people have a 14-day supply of food, water, and medicine on hand. The only thing Hawaii residents can do is to shelter in place, as they won’t have too much time once the missile is launched. According to an article from News Week this summer, a missile launched from North Korea would take only about 2o minutes to arrive in Hawaii. Being on an island, there is nowhere for the people to go on such short notice.

Hawaii sits about 4,660 miles from North Korea and because of “recent regional military threats,” the state officials are planning for a complete response if the need arises, as are the countries that are “on the radar” of a potential nuclear attack. Toby Clairmont, who is the EMA Executive Officer, told the legislators and staffers as follows.

“When you hear us speak to the public, it’s going to start off with the majority talking about how to prepare your family for major emergencies … getting your act together. And then it’s going to include this (preparation for a nuclear attack) as one hazard in addition to hurricanes and tsunamis and other things.”

North Korea has put Japan in their scopes with the recent threat they would bring “nuclear clouds” to that country, which also puts Japan on the radar for a potential nuclear attack.

