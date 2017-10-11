Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Slips In All 50 States

A new poll finds that President Donald Trump’s approval rating has slipped in all 50 states since he took over the White House roughly nine months ago.

A Morning Consult survey of 472,032 registered voters concludes Trump’s overall approval is also down, with just 43 percent of voters now approving of his job performance in the Oval Office, compared to 49 percent back in January when he first took office.

Pollsters also found a majority of voters in 25 states now disapprove of Trump’s job performance, including states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Pennsylvania, all of which he carried during his 2016 win over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

But since taking office, Trump has struggled to pass any signature legislation, including failing to repel Obamacare or building a wall along the Mexican border as part of his hard-line immigration stance.

Trump made promises to do both part of his campaign platform and on Tuesday tweeted that he would be using the “power of the pen” to give people great healthcare since Congress didn’t act.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval rating now also appears to be faltering among the key coalition of rural voters he largely rode to victory over Clinton.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey found that Trump’s approval in small towns and rural communities has dipped to just 47 percent, with as many of those voters now expressing disapproval of his job performance as looking upon it favorably.

Pollsters also found that Trump has suffered losses among key factions such as whites, men, and people who did not attend college.

Among rural voters, Trump’s stance on immigration particularly took a major hit, with the number of voters approving of his handling of the issue dropping from 56 percent to just 47 percent over the last eight months.

A growing number of disgruntled respondents told pollsters they have grown weary of waiting on Trump to make good on his campaign vow of building a wall.

Trump also pledged that Mexico would pay for the costly expenditure, but to date has not secured funding for the project.

The distressing news comes on the heels of still more sobering news for the administration, namely another national poll that found that Trump’s approval has crestfallen to historically low levels.

A new Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey of 1,150 respondents pegged Trump’s approval at just 32 percent, with two in every three voters expressing disapproval of the job he is doing in the White House.

