‘Overwatch’ Halloween Event Goes Live With ‘Junkenstein’s Revenge,’ New Skins, And Patch Notes

The Overwatch Halloween Event went live Tuesday on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Gamers now have three weeks to enjoy Dr. Junkenstein’s Revenge with a new mode added plus the chance to unlock over 50 new seasonal items, including new legendary skins.

A new Overwatch update is available to download on all platforms. The 1.16.0.2 patch weighs in at approximately 2 GB and adds the Halloween Terror 2017 event along with some other updates.

The Halloween Terror 2017 event will run from October 10 through Wednesday, November 1 in Overwatch. The seasonal event is much like last year’s event, with the PVE Horde-like mode Junkenstein’s Revenge serving as the main play attraction.

Like last year, four Heroes must protect the gate of Adlersbrunn Castle from a horde of Zomnics created by Dr. Junkenstein. McCree, Soldier 76, Hanzo, and Ana are all playable once again. However, Zenyatta, Genji, Torbjorn, and Widowmaker can be picked up as well.

A new endless mode has also been added to Junkenstein’s Revenge. This is a contest to see who can last the longest against the horde of Zomnics and Junkenstein. This comes with a new leaderboard for Overwatch players to compare their performance against others.

A couple of maps also received spooky updates. Eichenwalde and Hollywood will have a more Halloween-themed atmosphere during the three-week Overwatch festivities.

Meanwhile, the collection of skins and emotes for Overwatch characters from last year return and are joined by some new items that turn Reaper into Dracula, Symmetra into a Dragon, and Zenyatta into a Cthulhu-like cultist.

All the Halloween Terror 2017 items can be picked up from the Halloween Terror Loot Box that can be purchased with in-game credits or real-world money.

Here is the breakdown of what’s new.

Legendary Skins

Corsair Ana

Cultist Zenyatta

Dracula Reaper

Dragon Symmetra

Jiangshi Mei

Totally 80s Zarya

Van Helsing McCree

Viking Torbjorn

Highlight Intros

Footsteps – Roadhog

Emotes

Batter Up – Torbjorn

Hopping – Mei

What do you think of the Halloween Terror 2017 event for Overwatch? Did Blizzard make enough changes to it, or were you hoping for more? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]