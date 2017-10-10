Vicki Gunvalson Reflects On Her Attempted Reconciliation With Tamra Judge

Vicki Gunvalson attempted to reconcile with Tamra Judge during last night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12.

While Gunvalson reportedly went into the meeting with pure intentions and hopes to move on from their past issues, she claimed during a recent interview that her co-star wasn’t at all receptive to the idea and questioned why Judge bothered to meet with her in the first place.

“She came in with the attitude that she really didn’t want to be there, and that hurt my feelings because I was really coming from a place where I was gonna ask her for forgiveness,” Vicki Gunvalson explained to The Daily Dish on October 10.

As Vicki Gunvalson explained, Tamra Judge’s demeanor during their meeting immediately made her defensive due to the questions she received. That said, Gunvalson did her best to give Judge the answers she was looking for, even though she didn’t understand what her intentions were.

“Why did she come if she didn’t want to make up?” Vicki Gunvalson asked.

According to Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge has likely been influenced by Shannon Beador, who has been feuding with Gunvalson for the past couple of seasons of the Real Housewives of Orange County. As Gunvalson explained, Beador doesn’t seem to want her and Judge to be close.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

While Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s relationship is currently strained, she remains hopeful that they will one day be able to move forward from their issues and be able to tolerate being around one another. According to Gunvalson, she and Judge will likely have to put up with one another for a while due to their reality show. So, rather than be at odds throughout the coming years, Gunvalson hopes to turn over a new leaf with her longtime co-star.

Although Gunvalson and Judge are on the outs, Gunvalson has seemingly had a good year, and in addition to making friends with the new star, Kelly Dodd, the reality star has maintained a romance with Steve Lodge, which appears to be making her quite happy.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]