‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Spoilers: New Trailer Reveals Luke Skywalker Flashback Details

The brand new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer dropped Monday night and might have given fans a glimpse at some major revelations involving Luke Skywalker’s story. Luke is featured more prominently than ever in the newest trailer, which clocked in at over two minutes. While his training for Rey is shown in the video, there are also several scenes that indicate the movie will show off what happened to Luke Skywalker after Return of the Jedi. Keep in mind that Star Wars spoilers may follow, so readers who don’t want to spoil the movie will want to avoid reading further.

As soon as the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer was released to the masses on Monday during ESPN’s Monday Night Football, it quickly became discussed and dissected by fans and websites. This Is Insider was among the websites offering their thoughts on major details in the movie, especially with regard to Luke, to whom the film’s title could be referring. Based on what’s gone on in the first film of this new trilogy, with Rey showing up at the very end to hand a lightsaber over to Luke, it appears Skywalker has been off the grid.

There are several scenes in the new trailer that appear to be part of a flashback to Luke’s story from between Return of the Jedi and now. In one of them, viewers witness a shot of burning temples in the distance with R2-D2 and what appears to be Luke Skywalker crumpling besides him as they watch the chaos. It’s believed these Jedi temples were destroyed by Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren. A flashback in The Force Awakens showed a terrifying scene featuring those Knights standing amongst what are believed to be slain Jedi.

It’s believed that Luke was training Kylo to become a new Jedi until he turned against him and other existing Jedi. The trailer seems to heavily confirm that theory, which was raised ahead of any material coming from Episode VII. There’s potential that part of the film will delve into Luke recounting what happened to Rey to prepare her for what Ren may be planning with Supreme Leader Snoke in the future.

In another shot, fans see Rey finding a set of books with a light shining upon them. It’s believed that Rey is discovering these books on the planet Ahch-To, where she is undergoing her training with Luke Skywalker. The other potential spoiler is that Luke took these books from that burning temple and brought them to the new island he is now living in isolation on. Rey might take a look at one of the books in particular, which will play into how her story unfolds. The final part of the new trailer suggests that maybe Rey read something in the book which prophesized that she needs to join forces with Snoke and Kylo Ren, but will Luke allow it?

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

There are other parts of the new trailer that suggest Luke’s flashback story has set up the man he’s now become. After witnessing the destruction of the Jedi temples, it’s possible he realized the Jedi were being wiped out and he may have lost hope. Did he, in fact, start to turn toward the “dark side” himself? As the Atlantic notes in their report, Luke comes across as “shattered and afraid” in the new trailer. Master Yoda once said, “Fear is the path to the Dark Side.” Luke is the offspring of none other than Darth Vader, and even though he was saved by his father, he may have decided to seek guidance from the darker Anakin Skywalker.

What most moviegoers will be hoping to see is exactly what went down between Luke and Kylo Ren. As with most good trailers, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has raised more questions than answers. For example, how did Luke end up escaping without being slain by Kylo Ren or the Knights of Ren? Also, will Luke only share what happened in the past, or will he provide more insight on what will happen in the future as far as Rey, Jedi, Kylo Ren, and the fight between good and evil? Also, will Luke remain alive toward the end of this newest Star Wars film? The brand new movie can’t drop soon enough!

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]